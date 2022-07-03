‘The Challenge: USA’: Many Players Feel Most Threatened by a Former ‘Survivor’ Champ

Several CBS reality television personalities will unite for The Challenge: USA, where they will compete for money and the opportunity to face off against other champions in The Challenge: Global Championship. The cast revealed who they feel most threatened by before competing, and several named a Survivor champ.

Many ‘The Challenge: USA’ players feel threatened by Sarah Lacina

Before competing against each other in The Challenge: USA, the cast revealed who they considered their biggest threats.

Most of them named Survivor: Game Changers winner Sarah Lacina, with Kyra Green (Love Island 1) admitting she’s “terrified” of her. Shannon St. Clair (Love Island 3) and Xavier Prather (Big Brother 23 winner) had similar reads on her, with the former referring to her as a “tough-ass b****” and the latter noting she’s “strictly business.”

Love Island 2 champ Justine Ndiba promised she would “do my best” but wouldn’t want to compete against Sarah in a physical elimination. Survivor finalist Tasha Fox pointed out the Iowa-based police officer is the only “ripped” female player she’s noticed in the house.

However, Survivor favorite Desi Williams admitted she purposefully wore an outfit covering her muscle-bound arms and legs so she wouldn’t give off a threatening “first impression.” Finally, Cashel Barnett (Love Island 1) and Xavier are worried about Survivor champ Tyson Apostol’s social game.

Several players are worried about ‘Love Island’ players

Even though the Love Island personalities are underestimated, BB23’s Kyland Young expressed concerns about Cinco Holland Jr., referring to him as an “obvious physical threat” due to his status as “the biggest guy in the house.”

Xavier agreed, calling the season 3 Islander “a tank.” Big Brother star Enzo Palumbo admitted he feels threatened by the “bigger, younger cats” as he’s a little bit older, and Survivor runner-up Domenick Abbate echoed his sentiments.

Is the Love Island group as strong as the others think? ? Find out if they can band together when #TheChallengeUSA premieres WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on @CBS! ?? pic.twitter.com/GmsRpCObmy — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 28, 2022

He admitted he wouldn’t want to go against Cinco, Xavier, or two-time Big Brother player David Alexander in an elimination round. Additionally, Angela Rummans (Big Brother 20) revealed she’s concerned about trusting the Love Island competitors.

Big Brother 23’s Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell elaborated, pointing out those players “are very cliqued up.” While David is concerned that someone from Love Island might flirt to get him on their side, Tasha thinks they’re only in The Challenge house “looking for love.”

Players also feel threatened by the ‘Big Brother 23’ group

The Amazing Race winner admitted it concerned him to see six former Houseguests from Big Brother 23 enter the season together, as they outnumber the other personalities representing a CBS show.

Survivor 41’s Danny McCray agreed, pointing out that the format of BB requires the players to live together for several weeks. Therefore, he thinks the contestants formed “different sets of bonds,” which is an advantage for them.

https://twitter.com/TheChallenge/status/1542176069641445376

David fears other BB alum Kyland because he can’t “read” him and labels every “unpredictable” person as a threat. BB23 fan-favorite Derek Xiao named Kyland a physical beast and pointed out Tiffany’s social and strategic acumen, noting the two scare him.

Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother 23) considers Shan Smith (Survivor 41) her biggest threat. Although she admittedly didn’t watch her season, the BB star claimed Shan plays what she calls a “sketchy game” and received advice not to trust her. Shan believes Enzo and Derek might threaten her game because she thinks they’re good at building bonds with people within the game. The Challenge: USA premieres on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

