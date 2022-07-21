‘The Challenge: USA’ Spoiler Account Says Cast Clashed With Production During Final

MTV’s The Challenge fans love the new CBS spinoff series, The Challenge: USA. So far, viewers see how past players from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island navigate the social and physical gameplay. A The Challenge: USA spoiler account commented on what’s in store for the finale — and appears production and the cast clashed. Here’s what reportedly went down.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoiler account says there was a clash between production and the cast during the final

Shan Smith from ‘The Challenge: USA’ cast | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

T.J. Lavin set the ground rules for the final early on this season. Cast members must accrue $5,000 in their personal bank accounts before they’re eligible to run the final. According to The Challenge: USA spoilers on Reddit, there was a significant clash between production and the cast.

“This was extremely disorganized from beginning to end,” spoiler account PinkRose posted, according to Reddit. “Sounds like a lot of the cast wasn’t [a] fan of production and like some may have quit the final.”

It’s unclear precisely what the finale entails, but PinkRose then went to call it a “mess” on Vevmo. “The whole final does sound like a big *** mess,” they wrote. “Let’s see how it translates on TV.”

Additionally, it seems the finale might involve disqualifications and quitters, though it’s unconfirmed exactly who goes down and when.

“This is a disaster and finally exposes the producers for the frauds they are to the big-time executives at Viacom,” another fan wrote on Vevmo after reading the spoilers. “This is primetime network television, you cannot have the show fall apart in the finale. And it sounds like there’s no way they can edit it for it to appear as an ‘insanely tough final.'” PinkRose then stated the weather conditions weren’t ideal, adding to the tension.

Who wins ‘The Challenge: USA’?

James Wallington and Sarah Lacina | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Who wins The Challenge: USA? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose, Sarah and Danny win the final. Both players originated from Survivor.

To add to the mystery of what’s to come in this final, PinkRose stated on Vevmo that the final has a points system — but Sarah and Danny might’ve been the only ones actually to cross the finish line. Ben, another Survivor alum, seems to have made the final, but it also appears he injures himself and gets disqualified from the competition.

Additionally, PinkRose stated the finale was run over the course of two days. The first day involved the cast running the final in pairs, much like how they played the rest of the season. The second day had the cast running as individual competitors.

T.J. Lavin said the finale is ‘up there’ in difficulty

https://twitter.com/TheChallenge/status/1544878879591976960

The new spinoff series has only just begun, but given The Challenge: USA spoilers, it seems fans have a lot to look forward to for the finale. Host T.J. Lavin also commented on the difficulty level of the final.

“If we’re talking about the final challenge, then I’d say it’s up there, man,” Lavin told TVLine. “I’m a tough judge, so it’s probably like a good eight on the scale. It was tough!”

He then explained that the finale involved “one final challenge,” and it didn’t extend into a “five-day affair.” “But at the same time, they have that gear they can put it in when they need to step it up that much more before quitting. Like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna go harder.’ That’s something that you need to have on The Challenge,” he added.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’: Cashay Clarifies Comments About Tiffany Being ‘Intimidated by Beautiful Women’