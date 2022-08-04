‘The Challenge: USA’ Spoilers: How Far Does Tyson Get?

Tyson Apostol is competing in the first ever season of CBS’s The Challenge: USA. The show brings competitors from Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race to compete for the $500,000 prize. So far, Tyson asserted his dominance by winning multiple daily wins and intimidating the other competitors. So, how far does he get in the competition? Here’s what The Challenge: USA spoilers state.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead regarding who wins the season and how far Tyson Apostol gets.]

Did Tyson Apostol win ‘Survivor’?

Tyson Apostol and Cashay Proudfoot | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Before Tyson Apostol was on The Challenge: USA, he competed on Survivor. He first competed on Survivor: Tocantins in 2009 and returned in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010. In 2015, he came back once more to compete in Survivor: Blood vs. Water, and his final season was Survivor: Winners at War. Tyson won Blood vs. Water.

When it comes to The Challenge: USA, Tyson told Us Weekly he didn’t want to compete in the show initially. “I didn’t want to do this at all,” he explained. “I’m just super chill. I hate people coming in and feeling like they’re entitled to win. The second the cards and chips aren’t in their favor, they wig the f*ck out. I hate that type of person.”

Tyson then noted he loves to watch people “mentally and emotionally spiral” on reality TV. “I don’t do that,” he added. “I’m very very chill and usually very reserved, even in moments of extreme intensity. If it doesn’t involve me, I like to sit back and eat popcorn and watch the fireworks.”

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: How far does Tyson Apostol get in the season?

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

With Tyson Apostol’s cool demeanor and winning streak on The Challenge: USA, how far does he get in the season?

According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit, Tyson comes in fourth place. “Tyson was described to me as a Bananas,” PinkRose stated, referring to The Challenge champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. “[H]e gave numbers and won, like, two-three early dailies that set how the game was going to be played.”

The spoilers insinuate Tyson made it to the finals, but something occurred. “Doesn’t sound like [Tyson] was made for a final,” PinkRose stated in another thread.

Additional spoilers suggest only one team made it all the way through the final, though this remains unconfirmed.

While Tyson doesn’t win the game, host T.J. Lavin is impressed with his Challenge debut.

“T.J. [Lavin] not being subtle in most of his interviews praising mostly Ben, Sarah, Tyson, Danny, Angela, and Alyssa,” a fan on Reddit noted.

Who wins ‘The Challenge: USA’?

James Wallington and Sarah Lacina | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

So, if Tyson Apostol doesn’t come out on top, who does? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers on Reddit, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray, two Survivor alums, win.

Tyson told Us Weekly he felt reluctant to work with the Survivor crew, particularly Sarah and Ben Driebergen. “I hate people coming in and feeling like they’re entitled to win,” Tyson noted. “The second the cards and chips aren’t in their favor, they wig the f*ck out. I hate that type of person.” He said Sarah and Ben “have that exact personality” as well as “anger management issues.”

We’re curious to see how Tyson continues to fight his way to the top of the pack.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

