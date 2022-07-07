‘The Challenge: USA’ Spoilers: First 2 Eliminated Cast Members, According to Spoiler Accounts

MTV fans can gear up for a new spinoff of The Challenge. The Challenge: USA has finally arrived to CBS, and the cast contains competitors across a number of notable reality TV shows. So, who are the first two competitors to get axed from the show? Here are The Challenge: USA spoilers for episode 1, according to spoiler accounts online.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead for episode 1.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast has competitors from a number of different reality TV shows

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast with host T.J. Lavin | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

The Challenge: USA cast has tough competitors from Survivor, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. So, who’s competing from each show?

Newsweek reports fans will see competitors from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island compete for the grand prize of $500,000.

The Love Island contestants include Cashel Barnett, Kyra Green, Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, and Cely Vazquez.

Survivor contestants include Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Tasha Fox, Sarah Lacina, Danny McCray, Shan Smith, and Desi Williams.

The three cast members representing The Amazing Race include Cayla Platt, Leo Temory, and James Wallington.

Finally, the Big Brother cast members are David Alexander, Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, Derek Xiao, and Kyland Young.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who gets eliminated first?

Javonny Vega | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

So, who fails elimination first from the new series? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose reposted to Reddit, Javonny Vega and Cely Vazquez, two contestants originating from Love Island, get eliminated first, according to the spoilers.

Javonny Vega made his reality TV premiere with Love Island Season 3. He’s a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida. Cely Vazquez made her debut with Love Island Season 2. She’s a legal secretary living in Sacramento, California. Both Javonny and Vega come from reality shows that didn’t require much physical prowess to play, so this might be a major factor in why the other competitors potentially target them.

PinkRose also gave more insights into the filming schedule. Daily challenges happen on Mondays, while eliminations take place on Tuesdays. Wednesdays are off days, Thursdays are another daily challenge, Fridays are elimination days, and the cast has weekends off.

How to watch the season

How can fans watch The Challenge: USA season premiere? Newsweek notes the new series will air live on CBS right after Big Brother 24. For fans without cable access, Paramount+ streams the new series. New subscribers to Paramount+ can utilize the free trial for 30 days. The network then charges users a fee as low as $5 per month for a subscription.

Paramount+ is also home to The Challenge: All Stars. All Stars brings fan-favorite competitors from MTV’s The Challenge, Road Rules, and The Real World back to compete for big prize money. The streaming service currently has All Stars seasons 1 and 2 available.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

