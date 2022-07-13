‘The Challenge: USA’ Spoilers: Who Goes Home in Episode 2? Spoiler Account Reveals Elimination

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge are gearing up for another episode of the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA. The new cast members come from shows like Survivor, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother, and they’re competing for a grand prize of $500,000. So, who goes home in episode 2? Here are the latest The Challenge: USA spoilers, according to spoiler accounts.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers for episode 2 ahead.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ premiere revealed the first 2 cast members to head home

The Challenge: USA premiere introduced a brand new cast. Contestants from Love Island included Cashel Barnett, Kyra Green, Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, and Cely Vazquez.

The cast members from Survivor are Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Tasha Fox, Sarah Lacina, Danny McCray, Shan Smith, and Desi Williams.

Cayla Platt, Leo Temory, and James Wallington hail from The Amazing Race.

Finally, David Alexander, Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, Derek Xiao, and Kyland Young represent Big Brother.

Host T.J. Lavin explained how the game works. The contestants begin with $1,000 in their personal bank accounts, and they have to have at least $5,000 by the end to run the final. They can accrue money by winning challenges and eliminations.

Ultimately, Kyland and Azah were sent into elimination in the first episode after performing the worst during the daily challenge. Angela and Tyson won the challenge, and they chose Javonny and Cely to compete against Kyland and Azah. Kyland and Azah won the elimination, sending Javonny and Cely home.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 2?

So, who’s sent home during episode 2? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit, Tiffany and Cashel get sent home. Tiffany is from Big Brother 23, and Cashel is from Love Island Season 1.

At the end of the premiere, T.J. Lavin told the cast about a new twist. While each cast member started with a partner, they wouldn’t stay with that partner for long. With each new challenge comes a new partnership determined by a computer-generated algorithm that randomly picks the teams. Tyson, who worked particularly well with Angela, seemed worried about the twist.

The episode 2 partnerships are reportedly Derek and Tasha, Cayla and James, Tiffany and Cashel, Cinco and Cashay, Justine and Tyson, Danny and Desi, Azah and Xavier, Kyra and David, Angela and Leo, Shannon and Domenick, Alyssa and Enzo, Kyland and Sarah, and Shan and Ben.

Which cast members make it to the end?

So, which cast members make it all the way to the final? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers on Reddit, both winners are from Survivor. Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina pull out the win.

As for the other finalists, Tyson and Domenick make it to the finals for the men, and Cayla and Justine make it for the women. Both Tyson and Domenick starred on Survivor, while Cayla was a cast member for The Amazing Race, and Justine competed on Love Island.

We look forward to seeing how all the new weekly partnerships work for each team.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

