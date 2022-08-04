CBS’s The Challenge: USA continues on, and the competition is getting fierce. Competitors from Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race continue to go head to head in tough daily challenges and eliminations. So, who heads home in episode 5, titled “In Tyson We Trust”? Here are the latest The Challenge: USA spoilers for the episode airing on Aug. 3, 2022.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 1 Episode 4 featured Shan and Xavier getting eliminated

T.J. Lavin in ‘The Challenge: USA’ | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

Previous The Challenge: USA spoilers proved correct for episode 4. PinkRose’s spoilers on Reddit spilled that Shan Smith from Survivor and Xavier Prather from Big Brother would enter an elimination and lose. David Alexander and Justine Ndiba defeated them and fought their way back into the house.

Xavier and Shan were blindsided by the house when they went into elimination. Shan shared with TV Insider that she still doesn’t understand why it happened. “I knew that you just couldn’t trust Big Brother, but this would just be stupidity,” she shared. “You’ve been in the reality TV competitive game show world, you gotta know that this wouldn’t be smart. I still don’t get it.”

Alyssa Lopez, a fellow Big Brother competitor, helped execute the blindside against Shan and Xavier. “And then Alyssa, we’re definitely not as close as we once were,” Xavier shared. ” … But yeah, recently, I would say over the last month and a half, hardly any communication. Since the show’s aired, she and I haven’t really talked.”

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 5? Spoiler account reveals elimination

‘Cinco’ Holland Jr. and Azah Awasum | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

So, who heads home next in episode 5? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose, Cinco Holland Jr. from Love Island and Azah Awasum from Big Brother get eliminated by Leo Temory from The Amazing Race and Sarah Lacina from Survivor.

Fans are still speculating on which team loses the daily challenge and which team gets thrown in by the winning team.

“It’s interesting entire way, as either Cashay throws in Cinco, or Tyson throws in Sarah,” a Reddit user explained. “So, someone is betraying a prior relationship. I would guess that Cinco/Azah are thrown in based on how much the edit has focused on the Cashay/Cinco relationship.”

“The ‘next week’ preview made me think it was Tyson throwing Sarah in, but the preview today focused on Cash and Cinco (and a potential blindside there),” another Reddit user noted. “I’m leaning toward a Survivor blindside because of the ‘In Tyson We Trust’ title and the fact that maybe Tyson convinced Cash to take a big shot at Sarah (who she seems to speak to a lot in the house).”

New preview for episode 5 shows Tyson and Cashay teamed up

Will Tyson and Cashay find themselves in the Arena due to opening up the wrong barrel? ?



The new preview for The Challenge: USA episode 5 shows Tyson Apostol and Cashay Proudfoot as teammates in the daily challenge. Tyson has proven to be one of the strongest competitors thus far. Given what the Reddit comments suggest, it seems likely Tyson and Cashay pull out a win in episode 5.

The preview shows a different story, though. Tyson and Cashay appear to struggle with the challenge, as Cashay opens up the wrong barrel. “He’s pissed, I’m pissed,” Cashay says. “I hate that I’m the weak link.”

“This adds a ton of time and then is going to put us in near-last place,” Tyson adds.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

