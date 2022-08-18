MTV’s The Challenge fans continue to watch The Challenge: USA. The CBS series still has competitors from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother competing for the $500,000 prize, and the competition remains fierce as the finale looms. So, who goes home in episode 7? Here are The Challenge: USA spoilers for the episode airing on Aug. 17, 2022.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek shows Tyson and Sarah teamed up

Early The Challenge: USA spoilers showed Tyson Apostol was a force to be reckoned with — and he continues to prove himself week after week. The Survivor alum often wins the daily challenges and evades eliminations. In episode 5, he betrayed Sarah Lacina, another Survivor player, by throwing her into an elimination. Sarah and her partner won, and she vowed to make Tyson her No. 1 enemy.

Unfortunately, it seems the enemies will have to work together in The Challenge: USA episode 7. An early preview shows the daily challenge involves the teams competing in a bumper cars-style competition. One teammate drives blind while the other verbally guides their driving. Sarah and Tyson are in the same car working together, likely meaning the algorithm teamed them up this week.

Other teams seen in the sneak peek posted to The Challenge Twitter are Kyland and Kyra, Desi and Ben, Angela and Enzo, David and Cashay, Justine and Danny, and Cayla and Domenick.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 7?

So, which team heads home in The Challenge: USA episode 7? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit, Kyra and Kyland head home this week.

Kyra Green got her start on Love Island. She and Tyson were paired together in episode 6, and they nearly saw an elimination due to their bad performance. Thankfully, they were spared — but it seems her luck runs out in episode 7. Kyland Young made his debut on Big Brother.

So, who sends Kyra and Kyland packing? Additional spoilers note Leo Temory from The Amazing Race and Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother compete against them and win.

“I’m guessing Leo and Alyssa lose and Kyland and Kyra get sent in?” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“Dom and Cayla win the daily according to keen people who pay close attention to the pre-season trailer,” another Reddit user wrote. “I think you’re right that Leo/Alyssa get last and they probably make a big move on Kyland. They were kind of setting it up this past episode.”

Only a few eliminations remain before the final

With two more contestants sent home in The Challenge: USA episode 7, it seems only a few eliminations remain in the rest of the season. The Challenge: USA spoilers note only two more men and two more women get eliminated before the final. This means there are either only two more episodes before the final begins, or eliminations move from teams to individuals.

The final also sounds quite messy, according to spoilers. The spoilers from PinkRose indicate Ben makes it to the final but gets disqualified, and only a few contestants who began the final see it all the way through. PinkRose calls the final “a big-a** mess.”

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

