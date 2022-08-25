MTV’s The Challenge fans continue to watch CBS’s The Challenge: USA. The show takes reality TV titans from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island to compete for the $500,000 grand prize. Now, the competitors are inching closer to the finale, and many of them have enough money in their personal bank accounts to run host T.J. Lavin’s final. Who goes home in episode 8? Here are The Challenge: USA spoilers for the episode ahead.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 8.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 8 daily challenge involves hosing down competitors

David Alexander and Danny McCray | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

The Challenge: USA spoilers from Reddit give clues as to what’s going down in episode 8. The remaining women competing this season are Cashay, Alyssa, Angela, Cayla, Desi, Justine, and Sarah. The remaining men are Leo, Ben, Danny, Domenick, David, Enzo, and Tyson. Sleuths on Reddit believe the daily challenge for episode 8 involves water. Photos shared by the network show the teams hosing down opposing teams as they attempt to walk across the course.

Additionally, it seems a “game-changing twist” is about to happen. The photos shared by the network show men and women working alongside each other, which could mean the twist pairs male players with male players, and women with women. Or, all bets might be off with teams. The players might begin competing as individuals leading up to the finale. Spoilers from Reddit indicate individuals will now enter the arena and compete one-on-one for their spot in the game.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 8?

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

So, who heads home in episode 8? The Challenge: USA spoilers from Reddit note single eliminations likely begin in episode 8. And according to a flow chart created by a fan, the next player to head to elimination is Leo Temory from The Amazing Race. He gets taken out by Enzo Palumbo from Big Brother.

Leo already won two eliminations in episodes 5 and 7, so he’s more than proven himself already. But it seems he’s no match for Enzo. Enzo won an elimination in episode 6 already, and he wins again in episode 8.

What game do Leo and Enzo play against each other? According to fans, it’s likely Hall Brawl — one of the most grueling physical eliminations. In Hall Brawl, players stand at opposite ends of a thin hallway and try to run to the other side and ring a bell before their opponent — but they have to get through their opponent first.

“I hope Leo is not in Hall Brawl,” a fan noted. “That would be messed up.”

“We’ve seen images from the first trailer showing it to be the case so … sorry,” another fan wrote.

The final is coming soon

Is Danny really as 'Survivor Strong' as the rest of his alliance? ?



Find out if he flips the switch when a new episode of #TheChallengeUSA airs tonight at 9p on @CBS! ? pic.twitter.com/F5quGE89ju — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 24, 2022

With The Challenge: USA spoilers noting single eliminations are finally happening, that means fans can look forward to the final soon. Episode 9 reportedly features a women’s elimination, episode 10 is a men’s elimination, and episode 11 is a women’s elimination. This puts the final in episode 12 — just four episodes away from episode 8 airing on Aug. 24, 2022. Fans can expect to see the finale air by the end of September 2022.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

