MTV’s The Challenge fans are excited to see who continues progressing in the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA. So far, a few of the Survivor champs, like Tyson Apostol and Sarah Lacina, continue to dominate the competition — and fight against each other. Will the Survivor players continue to show their dominance in episode 9? Here are The Challenge: USA spoilers for the episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead regarding episode 9.]

All of the players are now competing as individuals as the final inches closer

‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 9 cast | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

The Challenge: USA spoilers for episode 8 already gave a clue regarding how the game will continue to be played in the future. In episode 8, host T.J. Lavin announced all of the players would begin playing an individual game. Before this, the algorithm chose everyone’s teammates for them, which benefitted many players and didn’t benefit many others.

Now, in The Challenge: USA episode 9, the players continue competing as individuals — and more backstabbing and sabotage will undoubtedly go down. A preview for the episode shows the daily challenge, which involves placing tokens on a large board on a field. While one player tries to get four tokens in a row on a board, another player can block them.

“This game’s about to get messy because I think we’re gonna start to see people’s true colors out here,” Domenick said.

Judging from the preview, it looks like the women all gang up on Sarah. Sarah proves herself as a strong player, and the other women likely don’t want to face her in a final. Angela, another major player in the game from Big Brother, came up with the plan to block Sarah.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 9?

So, who heads home in The Challenge: USA episode 9? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose on Reddit, it’s Cashay Proudfoot who heads home.

The Reddit comments note Sarah appears to lose the daily challenge, sending her into elimination. Desi and Danny then seem to team up to aid in throwing Cashay in against Sarah, and Sarah comes out on top. Alternatively, Cashay might lose, and Sarah might ask to go into elimination to put money in the bank before the final.

“Given how things have been going, I’m honestly shocked that Desi and Danny don’t throw Angela into elimination against Sarah,” a fan wrote. “I’m really interested to see how this decision to throw Cashay in plays out. It’s clear that the girls want to get rid of Angela, so maybe the alliance that she pitched to the Survivor guys really stays true and works out in her favor. Or maybe Sarah doesn’t want to go into elimination against Angela?”

“We also see in the mid-season trailer that Desi says to Danny that she doesn’t trust Angela or Alyssa … this is next episode where Danny and Desi win the challenge,” another fan explained. “It also seems like in the trailer for next episode that the girls are ganging up on Alyssa and Angela in the daily … which is funny given that Sarah loses.”

How far does Sarah Lacina get on ‘The Challenge: USA’?

Given The Challenge: USA spoilers, it’s clear Sarah comes out on top during the episode 9 elimination. But how far does she get?

According to the season’s spoilers, Sarah wins for the women. The first day of the final is reportedly run in teams, and the second day is run as individuals. PinkRose also notes that the final was particularly grueling, and many of the cast members had trouble finishing or didn’t finish. We look forward to seeing how it plays out.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

