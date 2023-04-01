‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann Has an Important Public Announcement for His Fans — ‘I Am Not a Piece of Meat’

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann — currently competing on World Championship — has an important message for his followers. The reality star, who often gets attention for his physical appearance and ego, told his fans on social media that he wants to be seen as more than just a physical object for their pleasure.

While he’s still enjoying his win in the third season of The Challenge: All Stars, here’s what Wes had to say about how his fans interact with him in public.

Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany | Jonne Roriz / Paramount +

Wes Bergmann issues a public announcement for his fans

Between his time on Real World: Austin to his frequent appearances on The Challenge, Wes has made quite the name for himself in the world of reality TV. But when it comes to interacting with fans, it sounds like Wes would like to switch things up.

Taking to Instagram, Wes recently shared a public service announcement for his fans that made it loud and clear that he’s not just “a piece of meat.”

“Important Public Service Announcement: I am not a piece of meat,” Wes shared on his stories. “I am more than my abs. You can not pinch my butt when I walk by, even if you’re my wife. Stop catcalling me from your cars about my pecs while I’m out on a walk with my dog.”

Wes’ tongue-in-cheek announcement did not stop there. In addition, The Challenge star acknowledged that he may be “sexually gifted,” but that doesn’t mean he’s always willing to be available.

He’s also aware that some fans have a thing for redheads, and that he’s a source of inspiration for many followers. He went on to joke — we assume — that some viewers see him as the one that got away, he believes that’s their problem, not his.

An introduction to ‘The Challenge’ star Wes Bergmann

Based on his Instagram post, it’s clear that Wes is a passionate and funny fella. But when he isn’t issuing announcements to his followers or competing on the set of The Challenge, fans might be surprised to learn that Wes considers himself an entrepreneur.

After starring in The Real World: Austin back in 2005, Wes went on to appear in multiple seasons of The Challenge, including The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming World Championship later this year.

Wes will be up against some stiff competition in World Championship, but he is an early favorite following his win in All Stars 3. And given his recent post on Instagram, it looks like Wes is already getting focused on the games.

Whether or not fans listen to his announcement, of course, is still to be determined.

This is how ‘The Challenge’ star spends his time when he’s not on reality TV

While most fans recognize Wes for his competitive spirit on The Challenge, the reality star also prides himself for his business skills. Shortly after his stint on The Real World, Wes launched a business called BetaBlox.

Wes started the company back in 2008. Per his LinkedIn bio, the goal of the business is to make people “better” and “faster.” His brand also features a few other services, including a set of online business courses called AlphaBlox, a line of supplements named BloxShop, and a service department called BuildingBlox.

Between his time in front of the cameras and his various businesses, it’s clear that Wes is one busy man. Now if he could only wrangle unruly fans then he’d really be set.

Fans can watch Wes in action when new episodes of The Challenge: World Championship drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.