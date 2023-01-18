‘The Circle’: Do Contestants Win Money for Coming in Second Place?

One contestant will soon join the winners’ circle — pun intended — in Netflix‘s The Circle. The season 5 finale is upon us, which means that fans will finally discover who finishes the game in first place. And while one player is being crowned, another will fall just short of winning the grand prize. But is there any reward for The Circle contestants who finish in second place?

Shubham Goel | Netflix

What is the prize money for winning ‘The Circle’?

For the first three seasons of the Netflix reality competition series, the prize pot for the winners was $100,000 — before taxes, of course. And The Circle producers never disclosed whether or not they compensated the second-place finisher.

In The Circle Season 4, two iconic pop stars entered the game with a mission that’s goal was to increase the prize money. Mel B and Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls played as a catfish, and they had to fool the other players. If they could convince everyone that they weren’t the catfish profile run by the Spice Girls, they would add $50,000 to the winnings. And they were successful.

So, at the end of season 4, when Frank Grimsley won, he became the richest The Circle winner by banking $150,000. However, producers reverted the total prize money to $100,000 for season 5.

just a little appreciation post for Shooby. ❤️ change looks good on you! pic.twitter.com/tt2ZvPfUdk — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 9, 2023

‘The Circle’ contestants don’t make any money for coming in second place

Players who finish in second place in The Circle do not win any money, according to Distractify. Unlike other reality competition shows like Big Brother and Survivor, where there are second-place prizes, the Netflix series doesn’t reward its runner-ups.

Netflix also doesn’t pay its contestants to appear on the show. However, the producers pay for round-trip tickets to England, where they film The Circle. And, of course, cast members don’t have to find or pay for their own accommodations during production.

After the finale, viewers vote for one player to win the Fan Favorite Award, and the recipient receives $10,000. So even if someone comes in second place in The Circle, they have another chance to make some money from the show.

Who will come in second place in ‘The Circle’ Season 5?

Only one episode remains in The Circle Season 5, and fans will soon learn who wins and who comes in second place. And we agree with fans that the champion will either be Chaz Lawery or Raven Sutton. And whoever doesn’t win will likely come in second place.

Chaz and Raven have dominated the ratings since the premiere when they became the first influencers. And throughout all the ratings, at least one has been an influencer. Since Chaz was ranked first during episode 12, we are leaning toward him taking home the $100,000 grand prize. But stranger things have happened in this show, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Raven pulls out a win in The Circle.

The Circle Season 5 finale premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Netflix.

