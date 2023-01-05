‘The Circle’ Fans Expose the ‘In-Game Cheats’ They Would Use to Win

As of the writing of this article, four people have won Netflix‘s The Circle. The streaming service is in the midst of airing season 5, meaning that another player will soon join the winners’ circle — pun intended. But how does one win The Circle? Read on to discover the strategies viewers would use to come out on top in the reality competition series.

What strategies and cheats would fans use to win ‘The Circle’?

Following the premiere of The Circle Season 5, one fan started a Reddit thread pondering how one wins the game. They wrote, “So now that we have 4+ seasons of The Circle to enjoy, what are some in-game cheats that would make you the finalist?”

They added, “Would you focus on finding the catfish? Would you focus on building allies or ganging up on least favored players? Would you completely trust your allies or keep your enemies closer? What does it take to win?”

A Reddit user commented, “I don’t understand this weird fascination with finding the catfishes. It literally makes no difference. Just make allies and friends no matter if they are who they say they are.”

“My goal would be to get other people talking about themselves,” someone else said. “People will often consider you a good conversationalist if you take an interest in them and their interests. I wouldn’t start alliances, but I’d accept them if they came to me. I’d just want to stay well-liked enough to fly under the radar but not a big enough deal of a player to be seen as a threat.”

Another fan laid out a detailed plan about how they would win The Circle. They explained:

1. I’d attempt to start a group chat with my same sex or people who seem to share things in common with me. Then, I’d private chat someone outside the group. I’d try to remain in good standings with majority of the group. Numbers matter. 2. If I had to catfish, I’d pick someone easy FOR ME to portray. People who catfish tend to say ‘I studied/know everything about this person.’ F that. They don’t come off natural when they do that. If I catfished, I’d probably catfish someone same-sex that is close to me. That way I can avoid weird situations or morally challenging things like … Posting a wild pic of my daughter. 3. I’d avoid drama. I wouldn’t be the one who exposes anyone or takes shots at anyone. It is great for TV. And I welcome drama, but it doesn’t work out for those people. 4. I’d shoot for top four. Bottom two are easy targets in the beginning of the season, every season. Top two are big targets in the later half. 5. If I make influencer, I’d make power moves. I’d have (hopefully) the one odd person who is outside of my inner circle that I can blindside later on.

Who has won ‘The Circle’?

Everyone has different strategies and cheats on how to win The Circle. But when it comes down to it, only four people have ever done it. And catfish don’t have the best record.

Joey Sasso won season 1, and he played as himself. DeLeesa St. Agathe came in first place in season 2, and she played as her husband, Trevor. James Andre Jefferson Jr. won season 3, and he played as himself. And finally, Frank Grimsley was triumphant in season 4 by playing as himself.

So out of the four completed seasons of The Circle, only one catfish has won. But perhaps that will change in season 5.

What is the prize money for the winners of ‘The Circle’?

For the first three seasons of The Circle, the first-place finisher would win $100,000. However, that changed in season 4.

Two Spice Girls — Emma Bunton and Mel B — entered the game as a catfish. Their goal wasn’t to win, though. They had a mission, and if they completed it, they would raise the prize money to $150,000. Ultimately, Emma and Mel were successful, and Frank won $50,000 more than the past winners.

The Circle reverted to the $100,000 prize for season 5.

New episodes of The Circle Season 5 air Wednesdays on Netflix.