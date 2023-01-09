‘The Circle’ Fans Warmed up to 2 Contestants in Season 5 — ‘I Hate That I’m Liking Them’

Only eight profiles are left in Netflix‘s The Circle Season 5 following the blocking in episode 8. Among the remaining contestants are two who began the show as two of the most hated players. But in recent episodes, the tide started to turn, and now, viewers are rooting for them to win The Circle.

Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson | Netflix

Brett and Xanthi were the first players blocked in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

Eight people entered The Circle Season 5 during the premiere, and after a brief chat, the producers made them rank one another. A little while later, the show also made them publicly state who they would block if they were an influencer. And as a twist, if the contestant turned out to be an influencer, their choices would be automatically blocked from The Circle.

Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson were among the first eight cast members, and they both played as themselves. Although, Xanthi lied about her occupation. She is a 25-year-old model but listed her job as a preschool teacher. And Brett is a 28-year-old working in cyber security sales.

At the end of the premiere, Raven Sutton became an influencer and blocked Brett. And the beginning of episode 2 revealed that Chaz Lawery was the second influencer, and he blocked Xanthi.

However, The Circle Season 5 gave Xanthi and Brett a second chance. They offered them a new apartment and a catfish profile — “Jennifer,” a 51-year-old dog trainer. “Jennifer” entered the game alongside Tom Houghton, and the two immediately formed an alliance. And they have been killing it ever since, riding the middle. But in episode 8, “Jennifer” came in third place in the rankings.

Fans are loving ‘Jennifer’ after episode 8

Following the premiere of The Circle Season 5, fans hated Xanthi and Brett. But now that they have come together as “Jennifer,” viewers are changing their opinions about the two contestants.

“I hate that I’m liking them,” a Reddit user shared. “Brett has made me laugh out loud more than one time and now I’m annoyed.”

One fan wrote, “As a [Big Brother] fan, I was so hyped when I saw Brett — he had some of the best one-liners of his season — so I was sad when his personality didn’t translate at all in Circle chat. I liked Xanthi, too, although I found her REALLY loud, and I was honestly surprised that she went out second. But those two together? Absolutely deadly. It’s amazing watching this pair play and seeing Jennifer become far more than the sum of her parts.”

“I’m convinced they are going to win,” someone else commented. “The U.S. version of the show hasn’t had a duo or secret returning players win yet, and they also have only had one catfish winner.”

Another Reddit user said, “Xanthi never bothered me, but Brett sure did. However, they have both definitely grown on me as Jen. I honestly think that Xanthi is playing better as Jen than she did as herself! And Brett has somehow become OK.”

“I couldn’t stand either of them and was so happy when they left,” a fan explained. “But now I want either them or Tom to win.”

Nobody:

Brett:?️



who’s gonna tell him? ? pic.twitter.com/pputr92IHF — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 21, 2022

Will Brett and Xanthi win ‘The Circle’ Season 5 as ‘Jennifer’?

Does “Jennifer” have any chance of winning The Circle Season 5? If you had asked us that question after the first four episodes, we would have said, “No way.” But after she came in third place in episode 8, we are starting to think that “Jennifer” has a real shot at winning the $100,000 grand prize.

No one suspects that “Jennifer” is a catfish, and everyone views her as the fun aunt of The Circle. We would be shocked if she didn’t make the finale at this point.

But, of course, Brett and Xanthi have some tough competition. Raven and Chaz are consistently at the top of the rankings, and Tom has become a dark horse. Only time will tell if “Jennifer” is able to overcome those obstacles and be the second catfish and first duo to win the U.S. version of The Circle.

New episodes of The Circle Season 5 air Wednesdays on Netflix.