‘The Circle’ Finale Spoilers: Who Won Season 5?

After last week’s jaw-dropping elimination, one more person had to go before the final players could rate each other during the finale of The Circle Season 5 on Netflix. And then, at long last, host Michelle Buteau crowned the champion. Read on for spoilers from episode 13, including who won The Circle Season 5.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episode 13, “Finale.”]

Alert! Read on for spoilers about who Chaz blocked during ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finale

As fans recall from The Circle Season 5 Episode 12 spoilers, “Jennifer’s” strategic rating blocked Tom Houghton from the game. And since Chaz Lawery finished first place in the rankings, producers informed him that he was the super secret influencer. So Chaz had to eliminate one more player, and he could do so secretly, but he also had to block them face-to-face.

The morning after Tom’s blocking, he left a sweet message for the remaining six contestants. And then, Michelle Buteau popped on their screens and told them that one of them would win the $100,000 grand prize that night. However, Michelle dropped a bomb on them — one more person wouldn’t make it to the finale. The super secret influencer lurked and would block one of them.

It was time for Chaz to make his decision, so he made his way to one player’s apartment. After a tense montage of Chaz walking the halls and the other contestants anxiously awaiting to hear a knock on their door, the super secret influencer entered Oliver Twixt’s flat.

Chaz revealed that he was engaged, and he interpreted Oliver’s flirting as him trying to manipulate Chaz. And Oliver was very understanding. Chaz also asked Oliver if he was the hacker, and he was shocked to learn he wasn’t. Oliver then warned Chaz to look out for Jennifer.

After Chaz left Oliver’s apartment, the other players learned that they had made it to the final five and that Oliver was blocked. So spoilers indicate that Chaz, Raven Sutton, Sam Carmona, “Jennifer,” or “Tamira” will be crowned the winner of The Circle Season 5.

The final five rate each other one last time

After a heartwarming Circle chat, producers informed the players that they had to submit their final ratings. And The Circle gave viewers a sneak peek at everyone’s ratings.

Sam rated Chaz first. Chaz put Raven in his second position. Raven ranked “Tamira” third. “Tamira” put “Jennifer” in her fourth position, while “Jennifer” rated Raven last.

After the ratings were complete, the contestants got ready to meet each other for the first time. Sam was the first to enter the meeting room, quickly followed by Chaz. “Wifey” and “gusband” had nothing but love for one another, and they were so happy that they weren’t catfish. But Chaz came clean about his lies, including his relationship status and career.

“Jennifer,” aka Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis, walked through the door next, and Sam and Chaz were shocked beyond belief. Then, “Tamira,” aka Tasia Lesley, entered the room, and the jaws continued to drop as Xanthi revealed that “Jennifer” was the hacker.

Last but certainly not least, Raven walked through the door with her interpreter Paris McTizic. And the love continued, even though they all had questions for one another. Brett asked Raven why she blocked him, and Chaz admitted to being the super secret influencer. Then, Michelle gathered the finalists in the penthouse for the last part of the game.

Read on for spoilers regarding who won The Circle Season 5.

‘The Circle’ spoilers reveal the historic winner

The blocked players — “Bruno,” aka Billie-Jean Blackett, “Brittney,” aka Brian Clark, “Sasha,” aka Shubham Goel, Marvin Achi, Tom, and Oliver — were waiting for the final contestants in the penthouse during The Circle Season 5 finale. And they looked on as Michelle announced the final ratings.

“Jennifer” came in fifth place, “Tamira” finished fourth, and Raven came in third place. So that meant that it was down to “gusband” and “wifey.”

Ultimately, Chaz finished in second place, making Sam the winner of The Circle Season 5. So for the first time in The Circle‘s history, a woman’s profile won the game.

All episodes of The Circle Season 5 are now available to stream on Netflix.

