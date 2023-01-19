‘The Circle’: Are Raven and Marvin Dating?

Netflix labeled the latest season of The Circle as The Circle: Singles, so there was bound to be flirting and romance in the chats. The strongest connection seemed to be between Raven Sutton and Marvin Achi — that all changed when a new girl entered the game. But have Raven and Marvin resolved their differences following The Circle Season 5 finale?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episode 13, “Finale.”]

Raven Sutton | Netflix

Did Raven win ‘The Circle’ Season 5?

Marvin tried to have his cake and eat it, too, during The Circle Season 5, but he first connected with Raven. They were among the first eight players to enter the game, and they were immediately attracted to one another. Raven and Marvin would rate each other highly early on in the competition. And they constantly flirted during their private chats.

But when “Tamira,” aka Tasia Lesley, entered The Circle in episode 5, Marvin’s eyes strayed from Raven to the new girl. Tamira set her sights on Marvin since she believed that, based on his profile, he would be easy to flirt with and manipulate. And she was right. Marvin started exchanging heated messages with Tamira, and things escalated when they went out on a date.

Later, Tamira formed a group chat with Raven and Sam Carmona to “spill the tea” about her date with Marvin, unaware he and Raven had a connection. They compared notes and realized that Marvin was playing them, and they later called out his behavior. Marvin ultimately apologized to Raven and Tamira, though he was more determined to make things right with his original “Circle queen.”

However, Marvin’s efforts weren’t enough, and Raven and Sam blocked him from the series. Marvin visited Raven before exiting and apologized once more. They seemed to leave things on good terms, but there was no promise of what the future held for them.

During the finale, Raven came in third place, and Sam won the $100,000 grand prize. But where do Raven and Marvin stand after filming The Circle Season 5?

Marvin, don’t you know that girls talk about everything? ? pic.twitter.com/fArJSxJ606 — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 8, 2023

Raven comments on her and Marvin’s relationship following ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finale

After Sam was crowned the winner of The Circle Season 5, the cast members mingled and celebrated their season. And one conversation between Raven and Marvin sparked hope for their future.

Marvin said, “I really f***ed up in The Circle.” Raven responded, “You want to fix it? You can fix it.”

So perhaps they tried to further their romantic connection in the real world. But since filming ended in the fall of 2021, a lot could have happened since then. And based on social media, Raven and Marvin don’t appear to be in a relationship. However, they do follow one another on Instagram.

Following the finale, Raven told E! News, “I love Marvin. I mean, that’s my Nigerian king. He’ll always be my Nigerian king. So, we’re good. We’re still good. I’ll leave it at that.”

Raven and Marvin possibly agreed to remain friends after meeting in The Circle. But only time will tell if anything more blossoms in their relationship.

Raven knew she would finish in third place

During an interview with Parade, Raven mentioned that Marvin had ” done a lot to gain my forgiveness” after The Circle ended. But she didn’t further elaborate.

Raven also discussed her game and third-place finish. She shared, “When I was standing there at the finale and seeing the number three before they even showed who the person was, I already felt like I knew my picture was going to come up. My intuition was telling me. And when they saw when I saw my face, I was like, ‘Yeah, I knew it.'”

Raven continued, “But really, the goal for me was just to be on the show. Because, again, I’m a huge fan. And I wanted to represent the deaf community. So while I was playing the game, I kept that in the back of my mind. I was like, ‘I want to make it to the end. I don’t want to be blocked at all. It’s my goal just to make it to the couch, to make it to the end.'”

“And so I met that goal,” she concluded. “And seeing myself in third place wasn’t easy. But I mean, I could have been fifth; I could have been fourth. But top three, listen, I’m happy about that. I’m totally happy with it.

The Circle Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix. And the streaming service has yet to announce if The Circle is renewed or canceled.