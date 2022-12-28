‘The Circle’ Season 5: Who Is Brett Robinson?

Netflix is closing out 2022 with a new season of The Circle, and the upcoming episodes will feature a handful of familiar faces. And those who watch other reality competition series might recognize Brett Robinson when The Circle Season 5 premieres.

Brett Robinson stars in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

Netflix announced that The Circle Season 5 would be titled “The Circle Singles” and premiere in late December 2022. This season, the twist is that all contestants must be single or pretend they are single. So those who compete as themselves will be single, while the catfish will have to claim they aren’t in a relationship, even if they are.

The cast members of The Circle Singles who will play as themselves are:

Brett Robinson

Chaz Lawery

Marvin Achi

Oliver Twixt

Raven Sutton and Paris (Raven’s interpreter) — however, they won’t reveal Paris’ presence to the other contestants

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

Plus, Shubham Goel, who fans will remember from The Circle Season 1, will return to the game. But it’s unclear if he will play as himself or as a catfish.

Brett initially competed on ‘Big Brother 20’

The Circle fans who watched Big Brother 20, which aired in 2018, will remember Brett. He was one of the 16 houseguests competing in the Big Brother house that summer, and he was a fan favorite.

Brett was quite the character, and he quickly formed bonds with the strong players in the game. He was a part of the Level Six alliance, which dominated the season. Although Brett was nominated a couple of times against his alliance members, the others chose to keep him. However, Brett’s fatal mistake came in week 11 when he decided to turn on Level Six.

Brett tried to convince Tyler Crispen to side with him and betray Angela Rummens and Kaycee Clark, two of Tyler’s closest allies. Tyler ratted Brett out to Angela and Kaycee. And during the double eviction on Day 86, they decided to target Brett.

Tyler won the Head of Household competition and nominated JC Mounduix and Sam Bledsoe. But when Angela won the Power of Veto, she used it on JC, and Tyler nominated Brett in his place. And the houseguests unanimously voted Brett out of the game, meaning that he finished Big Brother 20 in sixth place. He was also one of the finalists in the vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest, but Tyler ultimately won that prize.

Hopefully, Brett will have better luck in The Circle Season 5.

Where to find ‘The Circle’ star Brett on Instagram

The Circle fans can follow Brett on Instagram or Twitter. His Instagram bio states that the 29-year-old is a hoo.be adviser. But when Brett was competing on Big Brother, he was a cybersecurity engineer.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Netflix. The streaming service will continue to release four episodes every week until the finale on Jan. 18.

