‘The Circle’ Season 5: Who Is Marvin Achi?

Netflix is gifting fans with The Circle Season 5 for the holidays, and the new episodes will feature a few familiar faces. The new group of contestants in the reality competition series will battle to be the most popular of the bunch. And one of the players in The Circle Season 5 is Marvin Achi, who isn’t a stranger to reality shows.

Marvin Achi | Netflix

Marvin Achi is one of the 12 contestants competing in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

All of the cast members in The Circle Season 5, including Marvin, are single. And if they are a catfish, their persona will have to be single.

The contestants who will play as themselves are:

Marvin Achi

Brett Robinson

Chaz Lawery

Oliver Twixt

Raven Sutton and Paris (Raven’s interpreter) — they won’t reveal Paris’ presence to the other players

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

Shubham Goel from The Circle Season 1 will also join Marvin and the cast of The Circle Season 5. However, it’s unclear if the season 1 runner-up will play as himself or as a catfish.

Marvin has the looks, the physique, and the intelligence. And to win The Circle, the chemical engineer plans on turning it up a notch ?? pic.twitter.com/QQaLESZgPb — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 9, 2022

Marvin was supposed to appear in ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother fans who watch The Circle might recognize Marvin as one of the original houseguests in Big Brother 24. CBS released the cast list a day before the season premiered, but that night, the network released a statement that Marvin would no longer be competing on the show. Joseph Abdin, who CBS hired as an alternate, took Marvin’s spot.

CBS never explained the casting change, but some insiders revealed that Marvin’s involvement with The Circle conflicted with his contract with the network. However, his removal might have been kismet because it led to Joseph meeting Taylor Hale, the eventual winner of Big Brother 24. And the two former houseguests are now in a relationship.

Marvin also previously appeared on America’s Got Talent Season 17, but his audition was only partially shown. His talent consisted of working on an experiment, “accidentally” spilling chemicals on his shirt, taking it off, and then flexing his pecs to “Oh Yeah” by Yello. Howie Mandel was the only one to vote “No,” so Marvin moved on to the next round.

The judges didn’t select him during the Deliberations, eliminating him from the competition. Hopefully, Marvin will have better luck with The Circle than he did with Big Brother and America’s Got Talent.

Where to find ‘The Circle’ Season 5 star Marvin on Instagram

Marvin, the 28-year-old originally from Rivers State, Nigeria, currently lives in Houston, Texas, and works as a chemical processing engineer. The Circle fans can learn more about Marvin by following him on Instagram or Twitter.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Netflix. The streaming service will continue to release four episodes in the subsequent weeks until the finale on Jan. 18.

