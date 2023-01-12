‘The Circle’ Season 5: Are Tom and ‘Jennifer’ Still Friends?

Only one episode remains in The Circle Season 5 on Netflix, and we’re one step closer to finding out who wins the game. But before we start predicting who will come out on top during the last ranking, let’s reflect on the most recent blocking, which many fans agree was devastating. Did the cutthroat move ruin Tom Houghton and “Jennifer’s” relationship outside The Circle?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, “A Brutal Blocking.”]

Tom Houghton | Netflix

Tom was blocked in ‘The Circle’ Season 5 Episode 12

During The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, the seven players had to rate one another, knowing that whoever came in last place would immediately be blocked. And tensions had never been higher in the game. A hacker had caused chaos among the group, and the newbie revolution weighed heavily on the original contestants’ minds.

Sam Carmona and Chaz Lawery suspected that “Jennifer,” played by Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis, was the hacker. And they were correct, but “Jennifer” didn’t want to admit it. However, she did tell her close Circle ally Tom Houghton the truth, who was determined to protect his buddy. Despite Tom’s loyalty to her, “Jennifer” was on the chopping block, and she knew it.

So, going into the ranking, Brett and Xanthi contemplated ranking Tom low, knowing he wouldn’t be at the top of others’ lists. Unlike Tom, who ranked “Jennifer” first, they thought strategically instead of with their hearts.

Ultimately, “Jennifer” placed Tom in their sixth position, resulting in his overall last-place ranking. Tom was blocked from The Circle, but he met “Jennifer” before leaving the game. Of course, he was shocked to learn that the 51-year-old woman he was talking to was actually two twenty-somethings. But they all still had love for one another, which is probably because Brett and Xanthi didn’t inform Tom that they ranked him last.

Does Tom hold a grudge against ‘Jennifer,’ aka Brett and Xanthi?

Following the premiere of The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, Tom spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his blocking. And he revealed if he regretted sticking by “Jennifer’s” side.

“No, I don’t regret making the alliance,” Tom shared. “I do regret how I voted at the end, just because I literally voted myself out the game, I think, by voting her first. Because they’d had the Day of Love, and I went slightly mad and just went, ‘I’m going to vote for her.’ Yeah, that was stupid.”

He added, “But I don’t regret the journey for me because though the person was fake, the emotions were real. We’re all really great friends now, and it’s nice. Me and Brett had a real bromance immediately, and then Xanthi is just an absolute sweetheart as well. At the end of the day, it’s just a game.”

So despite “Jennifer” betraying Tom in The Circle Season 5, he, Brett, and Xanthi have maintained a friendship outside the game.

he had a guitar, a dream, and all the time in The Circle. ? pic.twitter.com/kowpzBEn4t — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 12, 2023

Everything you need to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finale

It’s all come down to this. After Tom’s shocking blocking in The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, only six players remain. And five of them will make it to the final rating of the season.

At the end of episode 12, producers informed Chaz that he had ranked first, making him the super secret influencer. He had the power to block one person, even though he had to do it face-to-face. So Chaz will have to eliminate “Jennifer,” Sam, “Tamira,” Raven Sutton, or Oliver Twixt during the finale.

After the final blocking, the final five will rank each other one last time. And whoever comes in first place will win the $100,000 grand prize.

The finale of The Circle Season 5 airs Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Netflix.