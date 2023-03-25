‘The Company You Keep’: 1 ‘This Is Us’ Star Directed Episode 5

This Is Us fans, rejoice! ABC‘s The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5 features a This Is Us reunion of sorts. But instead of Milo Ventimiglia linking up with one of his former costars onscreen, the duo worked together behind the camera to produce the upcoming hour.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti | ABC/Raymond Liu

‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 5 airs Sunday, March 26

Following the revelation that his girlfriend Emma Hill is a CIA agent in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4, Charlie Nicoletti will work hard to keep his real occupation a secret from her in episode 5, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which premieres on Sunday, March 26.

The synopsis for episode 5 reads, “Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a DC fixer. Later, Charlie puts his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety.”

The writer of the upcoming hour is unknown. But thanks to Milo Ventimiglia, we know the director is a familiar face from This Is Us.

Jon Huertas directed ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 5

Jon Huertas, who played Miguel in This Is Us, directed The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5. Huertas previously directed two episodes of This Is Us and The Rookie, so this isn’t his first rodeo.

“I can’t tell you how comforting it was to see [Huertas] pop up in the prep schedule on emails, talking about character, talking about story, talking about shot lists,” Milo Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly. “It goes back to knowing that we have a crew at such a high level. I don’t have to worry about it.”

The actor is referencing his idea to hire some of the This Is Us crew for The Company You Keep.

Ventimiglia shared, “As this show was taking shape when we were developing a pilot episode, I was walking around the This Is Us set, quietly having conversations with department heads: ‘Hey, you think you’d want to come on board and do this?’ And people are like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ I talked to [the] hair-and-makeup [department], I talked to camera [operators], I talked to the grips and the electrics. Seeing the same familiar faces that are loading lights and loading gear and keeping the set safe is really important to me.”

So, with Huertas back behind the camera in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5, fans can know while watching the upcoming hour that it was made by the people who brought This Is Us to life.

We're just heating up. #TheCompanyYouKeep is all new Sunday at 10/9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/qSA6AOzXxB — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) March 22, 2023

Will any ‘This Is Us’ stars appear on Milo Ventimiglia’s new show?

Although a This Is Us reunion occurred behind the scenes, can fans look forward to one happening in front of the camera?

“It’s funny, Justin Hartley’s name already came up for something. But, of course, he’s cutting together his pilot [The Never Game] over at CBS,” Ventimiglia revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “I just traded messages with Mandy [Moore]. She’s in New York on [Dr. Death]. I read stories of [how] everybody else [is] busy, you know? I’m sure at some point, people will pop up.”

The This Is Us cast is currently busy with new projects. But that doesn’t mean that the stars won’t align in the future for one of them to appear in The Company You Keep.

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” airs Sunday, March 26, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.