‘The Company You Keep’: Catherine Haena Kim Teases the Finale — ‘Nobody Is Who You Meet in the Pilot’

Catherine Haena Kim plays one of the two main leads in ABC‘s The Company You Keep, which premiered in February. She stars opposite Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us fame, and their characters are dating even though they’re hiding significant parts of themselves. But with every passing episode, the audience is continuously shocked by the show’s fast pace and quick reveals. And according to Kim, the twists just keep coming until the finale, where everything changes.

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill | ABC/Raymond Liu

Catherine Haena Kim plays Emma Hill in ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep fans met Emma Hill, played by Catherina Haena Kim, during the pilot when she caught her boyfriend cheating on her. Emma is a CIA officer, and no one, not even her family (except for her brother, David, who learned her secret in episode 2), knows about her actual occupation. She lies and claims she’s a data analyst at a logistics firm. But, in reality, Emma is taking down mobsters and drug trafficking rings.

Emma met Charlie Nicoletti at a hotel bar following the demise of her relationship. And Charlie, unbeknownst to her, is a criminal who comes from a family of con artists. But he was feeling heartbroken himself after his fiancée stole $10 million from the Nicolettis and ran. So Charlie and Emma had something to bond over, but their chemistry was also evident.

They spent the next 36 hours together in a hotel room, away from their responsibilities. But Charlie and Emma had to return to their very different realities, so they parted ways. After another chance encounter, the couple couldn’t deny their feelings for one another. Charlie and Emma officially started dating by the end of the premiere, but they were still lying to each other about their jobs. However, that all changed in The Company You Keep Episode 4.

Episode 3 ended with a group of people kidnapping Charlie, and fans learned at the beginning of episode 4 that it was the CIA. Emma had submitted a relationship form, and after running a background check on Charlie, the agency discovered a few red flags. They questioned and cleared him, but not before Charlie learned that Emma was a CIA officer.

Charlie and Emma are currently still dating despite the revelation. However, Emma still believes that Charlie is just a bar owner, and more truths (and possibly more lies) will arise before the finale airs on ABC.

Catherine Haena Kim reveals an interesting tidbit about the finale of ‘The Company You Keep’

On Thursday, March 16, Showbiz Cheat Sheet attended a virtual panel featuring The Company You Keep stars Catherine Haena Kim, James Saito, and Freda Foh Shen, and executive producer Jon M. Chu. And during the discussion, Kim teased the finale, which doesn’t yet have a date.

“What’s going to be interesting about our show is the truths are going to come out — they’re actually going to come out way faster than you will expect them to,” Kim shared. “We just finished filming the finale this past week. And it made me reflect that nobody in the finale is who you meet in the pilot. Every single character goes through their own journey of growth and change and facing lies and facing truths. It will be interesting for people to see how everyone navigates it all.”

“Nobody in the finale is who you meet in the pilot” is an excellent tease for what’s to come. And we’re looking forward to seeing how Catherine Haena Kim’s statement comes to fruition over the rest of The Company You Keep Season 1.

Emma will learn Charlie’s secret before the finale

Catherine Haena Kim reiterated her examination of the characters in The Company You Keep during an interview with TVLine.

“We just finished filming the finale this past week. And I was reflecting that everyone you meet in the pilot is completely different from who you see in the finale. And every one goes through an entire journey,” Kim explained. “You’re going to get big reveals every single episode. Honestly, from this point on, it only gets bigger and better, even the cons.”

As for when Emma learns about Charlie’s cons, the actor said, “That’ll also be sooner than you think it’s going to be. It’s not one of those things you’re going to have to wait [for] until the end of the season, and that’s the cliffhanger. It’s going to happen very soon.”

So, Emma will learn that Charlie is a criminal way before the finale. Will she want to turn him in? Or will her love for him override her CIA instincts?

New episodes of The Company You Keep, starring Catherine Haena Kim, air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.