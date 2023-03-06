‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Jones? Why Luke Kirby Looks Familiar

The Nicolettis set out to con a fellow con man in The Company You Keep Episode 3, “Against All Odds,” on ABC. And in doing so, The Company You Keep added another star to its already impressive cast list — Luke Kirby. Read on to learn more about the actor and where fans might have seen him before he guest-starred in The Company You Keep.

Jes Macallan as Martha Pope and Luke Kirby as Jones Malone | ABC/Raymond Liu

Luke Kirby stars as Jones Malone in ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep fans will meet Jones Malone, played by Luke Kirby, in episode 3, “Against All Odds,” which premieres on Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The synopsis for “Against All Odds” reads, “The Nicolettis persuade a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con man fiancé at a horse race. Meanwhile, Emma meets Charlie’s family. And the CIA and Nicolettis catch wind of Daphne expanding her business beyond the Maguire drug enterprise.”

Jones is the con man fiancé that the synopsis mentions. Viewers quickly learn that most of the Nicoletti family aren’t fond of Jones, which makes it 10 times easier to stab him in the back. But are they able to con a con man? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Luke Kirby is known for his role in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Before guest-starring as Jones in The Company You Keep, Luke Kirby has had a handful of memorable roles. But most will recognize him from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where Kirby plays Lenny Bruce. The actor won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2019 for his role. However, it’s currently unclear if he will appear in the final season, which premieres on April 14, 2023.

Outside of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kirby starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rectify, The Astronaut Wives Club, Blindspot, The Deuce, Tales of the City, Little Voice, Gossip Girl (2021), and more.

Kirby’s film credits include Halloween: Resurrection, The Greatest Game Ever Played, Labor Pains, Take This Waltz, The Samaritan, A Dog’s Purpose, Little Woods, Glass, No Man of God, The Independent, and more.

The Company You Keep fans can learn more about Luke Kirby’s filmography on his IMDb page.

The only way to go is forward. pic.twitter.com/kHzeoDGtaF — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) March 2, 2023

Will Jones return to ‘The Company You Keep’ after episode 3?

Since the Nicolettis attempt to con Jones in The Company You Keep Episode 3, it’s unclear if Luke Kirby will return to the ABC show in the future. Perhaps there will be bad blood between them, and Jones will seek revenge. However, fans will have to watch episode 3 to see how the con plays out.

But if we had it our way, we’d love to see more of Kirby and Jes Macallan, who plays Jones’ “fiancée” in episode 3.

New episodes of The Company You Keep air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

