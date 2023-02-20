‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Leo Nicoletti? Why William Fichtner Looks Familiar

ABC‘s newest drama, The Company You Keep, marks Milo Ventimiglia’s return to television following the This Is Us series finale in 2022. And along with Ventimiglia come many more seasoned actors, including William Fichtner, who plays Leo Nicoletti in The Company You Keep.

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti | ABC/Scott Everett White

William Fichtner plays Leo Nicoletti in ‘The Company You Keep’

The main cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father and a con man

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother and a con woman

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s older sister and a con woman

Tim Chiou as David Hill, Emma’s brother and an incumbent Senator running for re-election

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Emma’s mother

James Saito as Joseph Hill, Emma’s father

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster

The series premiere of The Company You Keep, which premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET, introduces fans to Charlie and Emma’s families. And it’s safe to say that the two clans are very different.

The pilot’s synopsis reads, “A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

William Fichtner’s movies and TV shows

The Company You Keep viewers might recognize Leo Nicoletti because the actor who plays him, William Fichtner, has been in numerous movies and TV shows.

Fichtner’s film credits include Heat, Contact, Armageddon, Go, The Perfect Storm, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, Crash, The Longest Yard, Blades of Glory, The Dark Knight, Date Night, The Lone Ranger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 12 Strong, and many more.

The actor also appeared in shows such as As the World Turns, Invasion, Prison Break, Entourage, Crossing Lines, Empire, and Mom.

And now, Fichtner is playing Milo Ventimiglia’s father, Leo, in The Company You Keep on ABC.

Milo Ventimiglia teases Charlie’s relationship with his family, including Leo, in ‘The Company You Keep’

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo Ventimiglia previewed the Nicoletti family in The Company You Keep.

Ventimiglia shared, “We do have an episode coming up that gets into the history of the Nicoletti family, where we’re starting to understand where it comes from, the world of grifting, how it started with Leo and Fran, and Fran’s involvement, and then how it blended into their kids’ upbringing, running scams at horse racing tracks and whatnot when they were young, and then just finding a natural proclivity for it.”

“Like, Charlie’s really f***ing good at it. To his detriment,” the actor continued. “He knows that’s the sword he’s got to fall on. He can succeed, and he can look out for his family. And short of the blind side of love that happens to him in the pilot, hopefully, that doesn’t happen to him again.”

The Company You Keep, starring William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, premieres tonight, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.