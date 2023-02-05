‘The Company You Keep’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

ABC stole heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia from NBC for its new drama The Company You Keep, and we cannot wait to see the actor back on our television screens. Ventimiglia notably starred as Jack Pearson in This Is Us for six seasons, but his next role is a far cry from the plaid-wearing, mustached dad we knew and love. Read on to learn more about The Company You Keep, including when it premieres and who else is in the cast.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti | ABC/Eric McCandless

When does ‘The Company You Keep,’ starring Milo Ventimiglia, premiere?

ABC debuts The Company You Keep on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for the first episode, appropriately titled “Pilot,” reads:

“A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series My Fellow Citizens. Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer developed the series for ABC. They serve as executive producers, along with Milo Ventimiglia, Caitlin Frito, Jon M. Chu, and Ben Younger. Cohen wrote the pilot, while Younger directed it.

Meet the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’

The cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father and a con man

Tim Chiou as David Hill, Emma’s brother and an incumbent Senator running for re-election

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Emma’s mother

James Saito as Joseph Hill, Emma’s father

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s older sister and a con woman

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother and a con woman

Ventimiglia and Kim are the two main players in the cast of The Company You Keep, as their characters, Charlie and Emma, become tangled in a dangerous game of love and crime.

Get a first taste of the cast’s chemistry in the ‘The Company You Keep’ trailer

The Company You Keep doesn’t shy away from Ventimiglia and Kim’s chemistry as their characters seemingly meet and sleep together in the first episode. However, Charlie and Emma have no idea that they work on opposite sides of the law.

The trailer shows that Charlie comes from a family of con artists; meanwhile, Emma is a CIA agent. And neither of them knows the truth about the other. All Charlie and Emma know is that they are insanely attracted to one another. What does it matter if they are a yoga instructor, pageant queen, classical musician, criminal, or CIA officer? However, Charlie and Emma’s romance isn’t the only story in the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ventimiglia revealed more details about The Company You Keep.

“It’s such an ambitious show creatively, but it is truly five different shows,” the actor teased. “You have Charlie and Emma. You have Charlie as a con man, you have Emma as CIA officer. And then you have Charlie’s family and everything going on with that — his sister, the wonderful Sarah Wayne Callies, being a single mom of a deaf girl, his father’s memory loss and how that impacts his mom.”

Ventimiglia added, “And then on the other side, everything that Emma is dealing with her family, with her brother [Tim Chiou] running for the Senate and her father [who was a former governor and is played by James Saito]. And the duality between those two worlds. They’re all kind of criminals, just wearing different hats.”

The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch new episodes the day after they air on Hulu.