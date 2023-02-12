‘The Company You Keep’: Will Any ‘This Is Us’ Stars Appear in the ABC Show?

Even though This Is Us ended in 2022, Milo Ventimiglia got right to work, ensuring that he stayed in the world of broadcast television. The actor quickly booked his next show, The Company You Keep, which will premiere less than a year after the This Is Us series finale. Can This Is Us fans expect to see any of Ventimiglia’s former co-stars join him in The Company You Keep on ABC?

Meet the cast of the new ABC show, ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep revolves around the romance between Charlie, played by Milo Ventimiglia, and Emma Hill, played by Catherine Haena Kim. And one problem arises from their attraction to one another — they are on opposite sides of the law.

The cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father and a con man

Tim Chiou as David Hill, Emma’s brother and an incumbent Senator running for re-election

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Emma’s mother

James Saito as Joseph Hill, Emma’s father

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s older sister and a con woman

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother and a con woman

As fans can tell from the cast of the new ABC show, both Charlie and Emma’s families play prominent roles in The Company You Keep. And no one from This Is Us, except for Milo Ventimiglia, is a part of the main cast.

Milo Ventimiglia reveals if any of his old ‘This Is Us’ co-stars will guest star in his new show

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo Ventimiglia, an executive producer for The Company You Keep, shared whether or not any familiar faces from This Is Us would pop up in his new show.

“It’s funny, Justin Hartley’s name already came up for something. But of course, he’s cutting together his pilot [The Never Game] over at CBS,” Ventimiglia revealed. “I just traded messages with Mandy [Moore]; she’s in New York on [Dr. Death]. I read stories of [how] everybody else [is] busy, you know? I’m sure at some point, people will pop up.”

So, at least for the first chunk of episodes, none of Ventimiglia’s co-stars from his previous show will appear in The Company You Keep. However, that doesn’t mean that no one from This Is Us is working on the new ABC series.

Crew members from Milo Ventimiglia’s previous show are working on ‘The Company You Keep’

According to Ventimiglia, many of the crew members for The Company You Keep also worked on This Is Us.

“As this show was taking shape when we were developing a pilot episode, I was walking around the This Is Us set, quietly having conversations with department heads: ‘Hey, you think you’d want to come on board and do this?'” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “And people are like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.'”

He added, “I talked to [the] hair-and-makeup [department]. I talked to camera [operators]. I talked to the grips and the electrics. Seeing the same familiar faces that are loading lights and loading gear and keeping the set safe is really important to me.”

So a piece of the This Is Us magic will carry on in The Company You Keep.

Milo Ventimiglia’s new show, The Company You Keep, premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.