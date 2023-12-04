'The Golden Bachelor' fans have a request for Theresa Nist before she marries Gerry Turner -- and it's all about her money. Here's what they're saying about a prenup.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale showed Theresa Nist enthusiastically accepting Gerry Turner’s marriage proposal, and we couldn’t be happier for the engaged couple. Unfortunately, some fans think Gerry should be careful as she and Gerry inch closer to marriage. Here’s what some fans have to say about a prenup.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ fans warn Theresa Nist to get a prenup before marrying Gerry Turner

The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, are happily engaged, and we can’t wait to see their live wedding on ABC on Jan. 4, 2023. Before Gerry chose Theresa as his forever partner, he had to make the difficult decision to send Leslie Fhima home. At first, we thought Gerry might choose Leslie. But after Theresa met Gerry’s kids and grandkids, we knew he would propose to Theresa during the show’s finale.

Fans adored Gerry from the beginning of his journey to find love in his 70s. But as the show progressed, Gerry hurt some women along the way. And his final breakup with Leslie didn’t sit right with many fans. Now, some fans think Theresa needs to get a prenup before tying the knot, especially after she explained her impressive career from day trader to financial services professional.

“Prenup, Theresa, prenup,” a fan commented on Theresa’s Instagram. “It was obvious he only changed his mind to pick you once he knew what you did and what you have. Prenup!!!!!”

“At the end, he was looking for a secure retirement, LOL,” another fan commented.

“Be a smart woman and protect yourself. Do a prenup. You cannot know him totally in this short time. Hope it works for both of you,” yet another fan suggested.

What was Gerry Turner’s job before becoming ‘The Golden Bachelor’ lead?

Before Gerry Turner retired and accepted becoming the lead of The Golden Bachelor, he had his own career. He was a restaurateur and owned multiple fast-food eateries. Turner told Katie Couric Media how he made money in his youth.

“The business I owned was very much like the Cadillac Diner that Theresa [Nist] and I went to on the very first date,” he said during the interview on Dec. 1, 2023, according to Us Weekly. “I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business. And the comments about what I did later in life, I did those after I retired. I retired at 55, and I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people.”

The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Gerry’s retirement timeline didn’t match up with his other employment claims, as he said he took on odd jobs after he retired. “I mean, jeez, I didn’t work as a handyman for the money. I did it because I knew I was doing something good for people who needed help,” he added. “There’s just enough truth in [the exposé]. But I have so many positives to think about that I haven’t really given that article a whole lot of thought.”

Gerry Turner says he’s ‘1,000% committed’ to his future wife

It’s unclear if The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist, will bother getting a prenup with Gerry Turner. The two are madly in love, and Gerry says he’s “1,000% committed” to his future wife.

“I’m 1000% committed to this; I wouldn’t have asked Theresa to marry me if I wasn’t,” Gerry told USA Today. “When you’re older, the clock ticks faster. If you love someone, say it. If you believe you’re with the right person and want to be married forever, do that. You don’t wait.”

