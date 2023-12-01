'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner chooses Theresa Nist during the finale, according to spoilers. Do they stay together?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale is here, and fans see whether Gerry Turner will spend the rest of his life with Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist. Early spoilers for the season gave away who Gerry gets down on one knee for. Now, fans are curious to hear what happens next for Gerry and Theresa. So, are Gerry and Theresa still together after the finale?

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers ahead.]

Are ‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist still together?

The Golden Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note that Gerry Turner chooses Theresa Nist in the finale, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. Gerry and Theresa established a strong connection from the beginning of the show, and they have a shared history of grieving over the death of a spouse.

While Gerry falls madly in love with Leslie Fhima, he and Theresa seem to have a deeper bond and personal connection. Given the teasers for the finale, it appears that Gerry’s kids are also hesitant about Leslie, as they tell their father that they’re unsure if she’s ready for marriage.

So, are Gerry and Theresa still together after The Golden Bachelor finale? Spoilers note that the happy couple remains engaged and ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

“I picked the greatest woman in the world,” he told the Indianapolis Star.

As for the wedding, he still has much to consider before walking down the aisle again. “There’s a lot of possibilities out there,” he added. “And we have many roads to travel before we get to that. But I’m open to all possibilities today as I was open to all possibilities at the very beginning of this journey.”

Gerry Turner can’t wait for Theresa Nist to ‘be here’ with him after the finale airs

‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor finale will show Gerry Turner getting down on one knee for Theresa Nist. But the couple hasn’t been able to spend time together since the show finished filming. Couples who get engaged at the end of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically get whisked to a private location to spend time together. But after their Happy Couple Weekends end, they must remain incognito until the finale airs.

“So, the extremely difficult part of this whole process is that from the moment the taping is finished until the moment the last episode airs, I’m not allowed to see that person,” Gerry told Esquire. “There’s so much joy and excitement—and phone conversations and texting are great—but every moment I want her to be there and enjoy it with me. All the little things. Even a great interview like this, I want her to be here, too.”

He’s ‘very happy’ with how the season went

Gerry Turner can’t give away his ending in The Golden Bachelor finale. But he has told multiple media outlets that he’s extremely pleased with how his season ends. While visiting The View, he said he was happy with the outcome of his season and the series as a whole.

“I’m very happy about how the season went,” Gerry said. “There was excitement, there was joy, there were great dates, a lot of adventure. And then the second part is, am I happy how it ended? I wouldn’t be sitting here with a big smile on my face [if I wasn’t].”

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve via Instagram.

The Golden Bachelor finale airs Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.