ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale is officially over, and Gerry Turner chose Theresa Nist as his future wife. Gerry got down on one knee for Theresa during the finale, and she unsurprisingly accepted the proposal. Now, the couple is prepping for marriage. Here’s why they’re tying the knot “as quickly” as possible.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers ahead.]

Why ‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married ‘as quickly’ as possible

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are preparing for their wedding after they got engaged on The Golden Bachelor. They announced they plan to tie the knot in January 2024, and they’re already sharing the plans they have in place for the wedding and honeymoon. While their engagement seems short, Gerry and Theresa admitted they wanted to get hitched quickly due to their age. Theresa turned 70 years old when she met Gerry, and Gerry is 72.

“We’re old!” Gerry said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3% of your remaining life. When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10% or 20% of the time you have left.”

During the After the Final Rose special, Gerry echoed the same sentiment about a quick engagement. “We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” he joked. “So, as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

Gerry added that he and Theresa’s families have also become “incredibly close” in a short period of time. “We could not find a good reason to not move forward quickly,” he told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

The couple had already started discussing what they want their wedding to look like

The Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, have big dreams for their wedding day. ABC will televise their wedding on Jan. 4, 2024. Until then, they have a few big decisions to make, like what they’ll wear, what kind of cake they’ll have, and what the reception will look like.

“We have daughters who are so involved,” Theresa told People. “My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings and she is incredible. She’s put together the vision board. She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, OK, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it, pretty much.”

As for what Gerry plans on wearing, he told Theresa he wants a blue suit. Theresa’s dress is still up in the air, but she knows she wants numerous flowers on her big day “because my daughter and I are both gardeners,” she added. “I have abundant roses and gardens.”

Theresa noted her first vision included cypress trees, but she and Gerry had to make some adjustments based on their location. Despite the adjustments, “it’s just as spectacular,” she promised.

