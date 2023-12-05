'The Golden Bachelor' wedding details have yet to be officially revealed, but spoilers are here regarding the location. Here's where Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is over, and Gerry Turner chose Theresa Nist as the next woman to spend forever with. While Gerry had a tough decision to make between Theresa and Leslie Fhima, we think Gerry and Theresa are a perfect fit. Now, they’re busily planning their wedding. So, where is Gerry and Theresa’s wedding going to be? Here’s what we know.

Where are ‘The Golden Bachelor’ lead Gerry Turner and his winner, Theresa Nist, getting married?

The Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, have a wedding to plan. Gerry got down on one knee for Theresa during the weepy finale episode of the debut season, and she excitedly accepted the marriage proposal. During the After the Final Rose special, Gerry and Theresa announced they will get married live on ABC on Jan. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will send the newlyweds to Italy for their honeymoon after the wedding.

So, where is the wedding? According to Reality Steve, Gerry and Theresa are tying the knot at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. The spoiler guru posted photos of the couple touring the site.

“Gerry & Theresa touring the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA, today,” he captioned the Twitter post that contained four photos of the couple. “I spoiled on Saturday during my IG Q&A; this is where their live wedding will be taking place on Jan. 4th on ABC.”

Bachelor Nation fans may recognize the location as the set of Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season. ABC filmed the season there during the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Theresa Nist says she would invite Leslie Fhima to the wedding

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner | Disney/John Fleenor

Who’s invited to The Golden Bachelor wedding? It’s unclear if Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have their guest list figured out. But Theresa said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she plans on extending an invite to every woman who competed for love this season, including runner-up Leslie Fhima.

“I would invite Leslie,” Theresa said. “I don’t know if she would come.”

Leslie was incredibly hurt by Gerry at the end of the season. While speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she noted she wasn’t sure if she could say she still respects Gerry after their terrible breakup.

“Gerry — he did what he did. It’s his journey,” she told the hosts. “Do I respect him? I just wish he would’ve done it differently. I don’t respect what he did. It started with Faith [Martin], and then me a little more because I went to Costa Rica and did all that. So, I feel like he just used ‘I love you’ too much. Do I respect him? That’s such a hard question. Because I want to say I do. But, it’s hard. He hurt me.”

The couple explained why they plan to rush down the aisle

The Golden Bachelor fans were shocked to hear that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist plan on having such a short engagement. But the couple explained that it only makes sense to rush the wedding, as they don’t have a lot of time left.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry said during the After the Final Rose special. “So, as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

After the wedding, Gerry and Theresa will make their way to Charleston, South Carolina — the city they plan on calling their permanent home.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.