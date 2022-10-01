‘The Good Doctor’: Who’s in ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Cast?

The Good Doctor is back for season 6. Here’s a rundown of which actors are expected to appear on the show this season.

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy. One of his early acting roles was in the 1999 film Women Talking Dirty. The following year, he appeared in the TV movie Happy Birthday Shakespeare. Highmore went on to play Norman Bates in the series Bates Motel. He remained in the role from 2013 to until the series ended in 2017.

In 2016, Highmore appeared in the mini-series Close to the Enemy. His other acting roles include appearances in August Rush, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Almost Friends.

Paige Spara

Paige Spara | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paige Spara plays Lea Dilallo. Spara made her acting debut in a 2010 short film titled Prospect Street. In 2015, she joined the cast of Kevin from Work. She played the role of Audrey for 10 episodes. Spara made her film debut in the 2017 movie Home Again, in which she played a bartender.

Fiona Gubelmann

Fiona Gubelmann | Jack Rowand via Getty Images

Fiona Gubelmann plays Dr. Morgan Reznick. Gubelmann made her acting debut in a 2003 episode of the television series The Mullets. After that, she appeared in the 2004 film Employee of the Month, in which she played the character Amber. Her first recurring role was in the television series Wilfred. She played the character Jenna Mueller. Her other acting roles include appearances in Mad Men, Castle, American Housewife, and Lucifer.

Will Yun Lee

Will Yun Lee | Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images

Will Yun Lee plays Dr. Alex Park. Lee made his television acting debut in a 1997 episode of Nash Bridges titled “Gun Play.” The following year, he appeared in an episode of the television series Profiler. Lee made his film debut in the 2000 movie What’s Cooking? He played the role of Jimmy Nguyen.

Lee joined the cast of Witchblade in 2001. He played detective Danny Woo until the series ended in 2002. His other acting roles include appearances in Falling Water, Hawaii Five-0, San Andreas, and True Blood.

Noah Galvin

Noah Galvin | Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images

Dr. Asher Wolke is played by Noah Galvin. He got his start in the entertainment industry at the age of 9 when he appeared in a community theater production of Oliver, reports Vulture.

Galvin made his television acting debut in a 2013 episode of the series Futurestates. He played the character Jackson in an episode titled “Promised Land.” In 2015, Galvin played the character Josh in an episode of The Weekend Detectives titled “Proof of Concept.”

In 2016, Galvin joined The Real O’Neals as a cast regular. He played the role of Kenny O’Neil until the show ended in 2017. Galvin made his film debut in the 2018 movie Assassination Nation.

Hill Harper

Hill Harper | Jeff Weddell via Getty Images

Hill Harper plays Dr. Marcus Andrews. Harper made his acting debut in a 1993 episode of the television series Life Goes On, in which he played a nurse. The following year, he appeared in an episode of Renegade titled “South of 98.”

Harper landed his first recurring role in the television series Married…with Children. He played the character Aaron from 1993 to 1994. His other acting roles include appearances in City of Angels, CSI: NY, Covert Affairs, Limitless, and Homeland.

Bria Henderson

Bria Henderson | Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images

Bria Henderson plays Dr. Jordan Allen. One of Henderson’s early acting roles was in a short film titled Hard to Be Me. In 2020, she appeared in the mini-series Mrs. America. She played the role of Margaret Sloan. Some of her other acting roles include appearances in the short films Prepared and Virginality.

Richard Schiff

Richard Schiff | Jack Rowand via Getty Images

Richard Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman. One of Schiff’s earliest acting roles was in a 1988 film titled Medium Straight. That year he appeared in an episode of Cheers. He landed his first recurring role in the television series Relativity. Schiff played the character Barry Roth from 1996 to 1997.

Schiff’s next recurring role was in The West Wing, in which he played the role of Toby Ziegler from 1999 to 2006. His other acting roles include appearances in Murder in the First, The Affair, and Ballers.

Christina Chang

Christina Chang | Jack Rowand via Getty Images

Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim. Chang made her television acting debut in the daytime drama As the World Turns. She played the character Gabrielle for one episode in 1997. The following year, Chang made her film debut in Brother Tied. In 1999 she appeared in another movie titled Random Hearts.

In 2003, Chang joined the cast of Dragnet. She played the character ADA Sandy Chang until the show ended in 2004. From 2005 to 2007 she appeared in the series Close to Home. Her other appearances include roles in Rizzoli & Isles, Nashville, CSI: Miami, and 24.

