‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sam Jaeger’s Character Was Only Written For 1 Scene

Sam Jaeger was introduced as U. S. federal agent Mark Tuello in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale. By Season 5 of the Hulu series, his character has become a significant part of the storyline.

But Jaeger wasn’t expecting to be on the show this long. And he recently revealed that Tuello was actually only written for one scene.

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Mark Tuello is a key player in the war against Gilead

As seen in previous seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, the United States is at war with Gilead. And Tuello, a federal agent working out of Canada, first appears in season 2 to entice Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) to defect.

He and Serena seem to develop chemistry. And with Tuello’s help, she is able to visit June’s (Elisabeth Moss) daughter, Nicole, in Canada. Tuello facilitated June’s visit with Serena and her case against the Waterfords. And with her help, he was able to trade Gilead hostages for Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

The agent continues to play a central role in the political relationship between the U.S., Canada, and Gilead. He continues to fight for justice for the victims of Gilead, including June. And he is still one of the only people in Canada that Serena trusts (at least to an extent).

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Sam Jaeger reveals Mark Tuello was only written for one scene

Mark Tuello was a recurring character in the second and third seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale. But his significance has grown. And he’s become a central character in seasons four and five.

During a cast discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jaeger talked about his minor role early on. And he shared what his process was in taking his character further.

“I was written for one scene for season two,” Jaeger said. “You just try to come into this well-oiled machine as a cog and not break it. And I didn’t, thankfully.”

The actor also praised the writers for developing Tuello so masterfully. And he shared how honored he is to be able to work with his talented co-stars and crew.

“This show is so astounding that I work harder at it just preparing because I know these people are so talented,” Jaeger enthused. “The writers are so talented … that you just don’t want to drop the ball for any of them.”

Sam Jaeger teases what’s ahead for Mark Tuello and Serena Waterford in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Mark Tuello seemed to be interested in Serena Waterford when they met in the second season. And it seems like he tried everything to save her from her marriage and Gilead. But believing Tuello has feelings for her, Serena manipulates him to get what she wants.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale opens with Tuello delivering Serena the news of Fred’s murder. When she decides to go to Gilead to bury Fred, he tries to convince her to stay in Canada. Serena insists on going back. So Tuello goes along with her as an escort.

However, now that he’s on her turf, Tuello is getting to see the real Serena. And according to Jaeger, this season, the agent will discover what really motivates her.

“I think he is maybe in love with who Serena was before Gilead,” Jaeger told Forbes. “This season is about discovering how much of a hold Gilead has on her.”

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale air Wednesdays on Hulu.

