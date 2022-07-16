‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ EP on Whether Dr. Brenda Is Returning for the New Season: ‘Don’t You Worry’

The Incredible Dr. Pol producer Charles Pol, who’s also the celebrated veterinarian’s son, opened up recently about the status of Dr. Brenda Grettenberger on the reality show as it goes into its 200th episode and new season.

On a recent Facebook Live event, Pol talked about the upcoming new season and one of the show’s most popular cast members, Dr. Brenda.

‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ begins its new season — and 200th episode

In a recent tweet, the show posted “Ready to party? We’re throwing a Pol-a-palooza! Join us for 2 hours of #DrPol’s greatest hits, followed by the 200th episode season premiere: Saturday, July 16 at 7/6c on @natgeowild!”

The two-hour special will present some exceptional moments from the show that began as a sleeper hit in 2011, as producer Charles Pol announced on Facebook.

“Tune into the 200th episode and season premiere of #DrPol Saturday, July 16 at 9/8c on Nat Geo Wild. The 200th episode will be preceded by a two-hour special looking back at 20 seasons of ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ starting at 7/6c,” Charles posted.

“It’s next Saturday and we’re going to be having the season premiere and the 200th episode,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “… That’s going to be preceded by a 200th episode celebration where we’ll look back at all 200 episodes of The Incredible Dr. Pol. … We’ll remember some favorite clients, some favorite cases, and some favorite moments through all the years. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

Charles Pol addressed Dr. Brenda’s status on the show

Dr. Brenda Grettenberger or Dr. Brenda, as she’s known by fans, has been a senior staff veterinarian at Dr. Pol’s clinic for decades and on the reality program since it began. Avid viewers love her no-nonsense style and love for her furry clients.

Taking questions posted by the show’s fans during his Facebook Live appearance, Charles fielded a question that comes up often from fans: Will Dr. Brenda Grettenberger be back for the new season?

Charles wasted no time in answering the question: “Dr. Brenda is still at the clinic, don’t you worry. If she goes anywhere, we’ll let you know. But as of right now, she’s still at the clinic. … ”

Dr. Brenda Grettenberger treats a client, as seen on ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’

Fans were worried in 2021 when Dr. Brenda wasn’t on-screen as much

During one of Charles Pol’s Facebook Live updates in 2021 about the popular show, fans sent the producer their chat messages expressing concern about Dr. Brenda’s absence.

“She had some things that she was doing a year ago,” Charles explained at the time. “So you might not see her as much in one of the past seasons and I think people were getting nervous about that. But that was because of, you know, busy life and she was kind of running around.

“They weren’t able to get as much filming with her. But she’s still here. So don’t worry about that. Brenda will be here, is still here, and we’re very thankful to have her. She’s great, she’s been a part of the Dr. Pol family for like over 30 years. I can’t imagine Pol Veterinary without Brenda.”

RELATED: ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’: Where Did Dr. Jan Pol Receive His Veterinary Degree?