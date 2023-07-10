Did Lisa Trammell really kill Mitchell Bondurant? Season 2 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer sees Mickey Haller defending the Los Angeles restaurateur after she’s accused of murdering a real estate developer with whom she’s been publicly feuding. Mickey seems confident that his client (and potential girlfriend) has been set up to take the fall for the crime. But there are signs that Lisa might not have been completely honest with her attorney.

In the part 1 finale, Mickey scored a major win in Lisa’s case, only to have the rug pulled out from under him moments later. Things got even worse for the unconventional lawyer played by Manuel Garcia–Rulfo with a surprise twist in the episode’s final moments. So, what’s next for Mickey Haller? Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Part 2 release date

Netflix has decided to split The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 into two parts. The first five episodes dropped on July 6. The final five episodes will hit the streaming service on Thursday, August 3.

That’s a relief, considering that part 1 ended on a major cliffhanger. In a callback to the scene that opened season 2, Mickey heads down to the parking garage to search for a document that’s in the trunk of his Lincoln. Earlier in the season, he had Lisa (Lana Parilla) give him power of attorney, and he’s used that to shut down a true crime podcast that he fears will derail her case. But that hasn’t stopped the podcaster from signing a new deal to turn Lisa’s story into a limited TV series. Mickey panics when he can’t find the document that proves he controls Lisa’s rights and goes to hunt for it in the car. But the contract is missing. That’s when he’s attacked by two men, who leave him bloodied and unconsious on the floor of the parking structure.

Did Lisa Trammell kill Mitchell Bondurant?

The Lincoln Lawyer doesn’t give us many clues about the identity of the men who beat up Mickey. Are they somehow connected to the Bondurant case? Or are they upset with him for other reasons? Mickey does have a way of making enemies, after all.

Presumably we’ll get some answers in the second half of season 2. Those episodes should also shed more light on what’s really going on with Lisa’s case. In the part 1 finale, Mickey was able to cleverly discredit a witness who placed Lisa near the scene of the crime on the morning of the murder. But his victory was short-lived. Prosecuting attorney Andrea Freemann (Yaya DaCosta) revealed she had a far more damning piece of evidence. Police recovered a pair of gardening gloves from Lisa’s home with Bondurant’s blood on them. Mickey had hoped he might be able to get the case against his client dismissed, but this new forensic evidence is hard to argue against.

Then, as they leave the courtroom, Lisa made a stunning admission. She actually did park outside of Bondurant’s office on the day he was killed, meaning that discredited witness really did see her. But she insisted that was just a coincidence. As for those gardening gloves? She had no idea how the victim’s blood ended up on them.

Lisa was no fan of Bondurant. She’d been loudly protesting his efforts to redevelop the area around her restaurant. That prompted him to take out a restraining order against her. But would she go so far as to kill him? Perhaps. There’s also a hammer missing from her toolbox, which could be the murder weapon. And her ex-husband – who might be able to explain where the hammer is – is refusing to get involved in the case. But Bondurant was also in the midst of a dispute with a mob-connected business associate. And his killing has all the marks of a hit.

Mickey was romantically involved with Lisa before he became her defense attorney. He put the brakes on their relationship after she was arrested. But his feelings for her could still be clouding his judgment. And the closer he looks, the more it seems like Lisa could be guilty. As her lawyer, he has to defend her whether he believes she’s innocent or not. But his job would be easier if he knew she didn’t do it. Has he inadvertently gotten himself involved in another Trevor Elliott case? In season 1, he successfully defended a man accused of killing his wife, only to discover afterward that he’d actually committed the crime. Hopefully, we’ll get some answers when The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 premieres on Netflix in early August.

