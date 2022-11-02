‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Has Started Filming, New Cast Announced

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 has started filming. Author Michael Connelly, who wrote the books on which the series is based, shared the news in a recent tweet. Yaya DaCosta and Lana Parrilla have also joined the cast for the show’s sophomore season.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 is currently filming

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

In June 2022, Netflix announced that it had renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 2. The show focuses on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an attorney who returns to practicing law after battling some personal demons. His first, high-profile case – which he inherits after the death of fellow lawyer Jerry Vincent – involves defending a wealthy businessman accused of murdering his wife. That crime and Vincent’s death turn out to be linked in a surprising way.

While Mickey wrapped up the main case by the end of season 1, the show did leave some things open-ended, including the identity of a mysterious tattooed man who was following Mickey in the season finale. Fans may get an answer to who that man is when the show returns for season 2. While Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the new episodes, Connelly has confirmed that filming is currently underway.

“From the set of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: I’m excited to report we have started filming season 2. It’s so nice to be back on the set again,” he tweeted on Oct. 31.

The next season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ will be based on ‘The Fifth Witness’

The upcoming, 10-episode season of the David E. Kelley legal drama will adapt Connelly’s 2011 book The Fifth Witness. In the novel, the economic downturn has prompted Mickey to shift his focus from criminal work to foreclosure cases. He’s succeeded in preventing his first client, Lisa Trammel, from losing her home. But that doesn’t stop the bank from getting a restraining order to keep her from protesting their practices. When Mitchell Bondurant, a high-level bank employee, turns up dead, Lisa is the prime suspect. Mickey takes on the job of defending Lisa, but the case turns out to be far more complicated than he could have imagined.

It’s not clear how closely the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer will follow the plot of the book.

Yaya DaCosta, Lana Parrilla join the Netflix show for season 2

Yaya DaCosta | Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Lana Parrilla will play Lisa in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. According to Deadline, Lisa is “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.”

Chicago Med’s Yaya DaCosta will play Andrea Freemann. She’s a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey’s courtroom rival. Andrea is also friends with Mickey’s ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell).

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo and Campbell, returning cast members including Becki Newton as Mickey’s other ex-wife Lorna, Jazz Raycole as his driver Izzy, and Angus Sampson as his investigator Cisco.

