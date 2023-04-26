What Is ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Katee Sackhoff’s Net Worth?

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who creates an unexpected bond with a baby alien named Grogu (formerly known as “Baby Yoda”). But the series has expanded a lot since that fairly straightforward premise, bringing in TV veterans like Katee Sackhoff. But how much is the actor who plays Bo-Katan Kryze actually worth? Let’s find out.

Katee Sackhoff had humble beginnings before her acting career

These days, Sackhoff might be making waves in the “galaxy far, far away.” But she wasn’t always such a fan-favorite star. In fact, as she told fans during a 2020 live Q&A, her entire household relied on her mother’s modest income when Sackhoff was a child.

“I absolutely know what it looks like to stick with something because of finances. My mom was a teacher. She made, with a Master’s degree, $30,000 a year. She taught for 34 years, and she supported our entire family with that money until my dad started building more houses. So had my mom decided to reinvent herself, we would have been up s**t creek. So I do understand that. And we are so blessed that my mother stayed that course because it provided us with the stability for my father to follow his dream and to do what he wanted to do.”

Following a life-changing knee injury, Sackhoff’s plans to become a swimmer were dashed. Sshe shifted her focus over to acting. More than 20 years later, Sackhoff’s choice seems to have worked out well.

Katee Sackhoff’s net worth and most famous projects

Actor Katee Sackhoff at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio in 2022 | Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Sackhoff made her acting debut opposite Kirsten Dunst in a 1998 Lifetime movie titled Fifteen and Pregnant. Over the next few years, she would land more TV movies and guest appearances on series. But it wasn’t until 2003 when Sackhoff landed her iconic role as Starbuck on the rebooted Battlestar Galactica in the TV miniseries that launched the TV show.

Since that series ended in 2009, however, Sackhoff has continued to keep busy with multiple appearances on shows such as Nip/Tuck, 24, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Flash. She also had main roles on Longmire and Another Life. Moreover, Sackhoff has also appeared in films such as Halloween: Resurrection, Riddick, and Oculus. Perhaps all that explains why, according to Wealthy Gorilla, Sackhoff boasts an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Katee Sackhoff has become more pivotal to ‘The Mandalorian’

That total will probably dramatically increase in the coming years. After all, Sackhoff has won over fans and critics alike as Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian who first appeared on the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Sackhoff voiced the character on both those shows before returning to play her in the live-action Disney+ series.

Sackhoff made her live-action Bo-Katan debut in The Mandalorian Season 2. And throughout season 3, fans have noted how integral the character is to the storyline. In fact, some have accused the series of pivoting its focus so sharply away from Din Djarin that Bo-Katan has developed into the titular Mandalorian. Where will season 3 leave her? Fans will have to wait and see.