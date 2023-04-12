The Mandalorian’s Amy Sedaris Recalls ‘Mind Blowing’ Experience Seeing Original ‘Star Wars’ [Exclusive]

In 1977 Star Wars debuted in theaters to an awe-struck audience. No one had ever seen technology or a story quite like it, including actor/comedian Amy Sedaris who currently stars in the Star Wars-inspired Disney + hit The Mandalorian.

“I remember [Star Wars] opening up at the Cardinal Theater, and you’d never seen anything like it. It was fantastic, right? It was $0.75. I’m dating myself, $0.70 to get in. And now I can’t even believe I’m tied into Star Wars. It was mind-blowing to me,” she recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Amy Sedaris says ‘The Mandalorian’ is a ‘weird job’

The Mandalorian space western features Sedaris as the breakout character Peli Motto. She quickly became a fan favorite, but recently admitted she isn’t always entirely sure what her lines mean.

Amy Sedaris | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

“I don’t even know how I memorize it,” she laughed. “I memorize each word individually. Because I don’t understand what I’m saying. I’m always so proud when I get it memorized. Then [Jon]Favreau will explain to me what it means. And I’m like, I still don’t get it. So it’s kind of a weird job for me, but somehow, every job’s different and I’m always shocked that I memorize those lines. It is a sense of accomplishment for me.”

She loves the play aspect of her ‘Star Wars’ inspired role

Sedaris, whose natural playfulness was featured in her series At Home with Amy Sedaris, said transforming into Peli, the babysitter/mechanic, allows her to tap into that play side she enjoys.

“I’m working with a puppet, a guy in a helmet. Grogu and a bunch of droids and space runners,” she explained. “I’m not interacting really with anybody. I have to create it. It’s challenging, and working on sand. But you get that sense of play-acting. And that’s what I love.”

Sedaris said her nieces and nephews are obsessed with the series. “So it’s really fun to go out there because that’s my audience. You know, all the kids, they know me as Peli,” she added. “And that’s why I wanna do shows like that.”

Amy Sedaris reveals a playful feature at home

Play is always a big part of Sedaris’s life. She admitted to having a fake sandwich sitting inside a closet that makes her laugh. “If you open one of my closets at home where I have the printer and stuff, there’s a big old fake sandwich. It just makes me laugh!” she said.

Her sense of play and humor made Sedaris the perfect spokesperson for the new Hillshire Farm Brand campaign. She created two hilarious (and delicious) sandwiches, the “Hamy Sedarwich” and one for BFF “Andy Coham.”

The “Andy Coham” is Hillshire Farm Brand Honey Ham, provolone cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and shaved onion on challah bread. “He likes pickles and he loves a pickle,” Sedaris said about Cohen. Adding, “He likes provolone cheese. That’s his go-to.”

Sedaris’s sandwich is Hillshire Farm Brand Black Forest Ham, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, and butter lettuce on a brioche bun. The “Hamy Sedaris” is topped with olive eyes and a pickle tongue. “I love olives. Any bread,” Sedaris added. “I’m a sucker for any bread. And I like Duke’s mayonnaise myself.”