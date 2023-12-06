Who is Sea Queen in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Fans watching the series are certain it's this ultra-famous and soulful R&B singer.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with I Wanna Rock Night on Dec. 6, 2023, and fans get to see the Wild Card, Sea Queen, hit the stage once more. When Sea Queen began her journey in the show, many viewers weren’t sure who could be singing under the mask. But after a few performances, they think they know exactly who it is. So, who is Sea Queen in The Masked Singer Season 10?

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Sea Queen.]

Who is Sea Queen in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

The Masked Singer Season 10 featured Sea Queen as the Group B Wild Card, and she continues on into I Wanna Rock Night on Dec. 6, 2023. Fans believe that Sea Queen is none other than the soulful R&B singer Macy Gray.

“When I got asked to appear as the Sea Queen on Harry Potter Night as a Wild Card, I said, ‘Great! Sign me up! Because I’ve always been a bit of a wild card in life,'” she stated on her debut night. Her clue package also depicted her in front of a train station and looking at a spider web with a black widow inside. “I got my first job giving museum tours at 14, but I got fired,” she continued. “And then, because I was a smart cookie, my mom got me into a fancy boarding school, but I got kicked out.”

Sea Queen then mentioned that her trials made her a “triple threat” in “comedy, writing, and singing,” and she’s now prepping to go on tour. The clue package showed a boom box with a CD before Sea Queen boarded the train.

Finally, because she debuted on Harry Potter Night, she stated that she felt closest to the Slytherin house. “Slytherin makes sense for me,” she noted. “I’ve always been clever in my career. You never know what genre you’ll catch me in next.”

Fans on Instagram confidently guessed Macy Gray. Voice aside, her body language on stage gave her away.

“Macy Gray!” a fan wrote. “I mean, besides it sounding just like her, it makes those awkward movements like she does as well, lol! So def her!!!”

Fans think she moves forward during I Wanna Rock Night on Dec. 6, 2023

While fans feel confident that Macy Gray is the Sea Queen in The Masked Singer Season 10, they may have to wait to find out if they’re correct. Many viewers who have been keeping up with the season believe Sea Queen wins I Wanna Rock Night, which means Tiki and Husky might be unmasked. This would also push Sea Queen into the finale with the Group A and Group C winners.

Sea Queen hits the stage with “To Be With You” by Mr. Big on I Wanna Rock Night. Hopefully, it’s enough to push her forward into the next stage of the competition. We’ll find out on Dec. 6, 2023.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

