'The Masked Singer' Season 10 will feature numerous celebrities under new masks that have fans haven't seen. Here are the 5 masks teased in the latest sneak peek.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 is coming soon, and fans can’t wait to see the new masks hitting the stage. A new preview includes snippets of five masks that fans have never seen before — and future viewers have opinions. Here are the five new masks seen in the sneak peek.

The Masked Singer Season 10 preview shows 5 new masks

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and fans are already excited about the possible celebrities hitting the stage. Because it’s the show’s 10th season, fans can expect new twists and turns they haven’t seen yet.

“In honor of its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath!” the promo states, according to Variety. “The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon alongside fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The season will feature the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

While Fox hasn’t revealed all the upcoming costumes, a sneak peek shows five masks. The preview, titled “The Rumble Is Coming!” shows a flower costume, an anteater costume, and a s’mores costume. It also shows the first two verified masks — the Donut and the Hawk.

The flower costume appears to show the singer in a giant red lily. She wears green pants and has fines moving up her torso. The anteater costume shows the singer wearing a vest and a straw hat. The s’mores costume shows the singer in a marshmallow headpiece that looks dripping with chocolate. Atop the marshmallow head is a graham cracker hat with more marshmallows.

The Donut and the Hawk were the first two masks from The Masked Singer Season 10 to have their full costumes revealed. The Donut contains a pink and blue donut head with a donut torso, and the Hawk has large wings and a metal helmet covering the top of its head.

Many fans hope the new season has fewer masks

Fans don’t know how many masked singers will perform in The Masked Singer Season 10. But many hope for just 10 masks.

“I’m kinda hoping we can get a 10-mask season, and while yes, it’s been exciting having upwards of 20 masks, I just want a more stripped-down season with bigger names,” a fan on Reddit wrote. ” … For a 10-mask season, it could mean two weeks before an unmasking, which would be a nice change of pace.”

“I honestly want season 10 to be a sort of nostalgic season,” another fan wrote. “Maybe go back to an old format with 16 contestants. Or even have some guest panelists be older contestants.”

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

