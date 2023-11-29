Who's the next singer to be unmasked in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Fans think this singer will be revealed during Disco Night.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 brings the Group A masks back for Disco Night on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Three masks who’ve previously hit the stage will return with another song, hoping to move forward. So, who’s unmasked? According to fans, one singer removes their mask while judges save another with the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. Here are The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers for Disco Night.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Disco Night.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who’s unmasked on Disco Night?

Disco Night is officially here, and fans can’t wait to see Cow, Gazelle, and S’more hit the stage again. The three Group A singers who made it through the first round will sing disco hits for the judges. According to The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers, fans are sure that S’more is unmasked in this episode. They also believe that Cow wins the round and Gazelle is saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

“Eliminated — S’more,” a fan on Reddit guessed. “Cow wins against Gazelle, but then the bell gets used.”

“Been saying it for weeks,” another fan wrote. “Cow wins the group. Gazelle is saved. S’more’s unmasked.”

We’ll have to wait until the episode airs to see if the fan theories prove correct. An early preview for the episode shows S’more hitting the stage with “That’s the Way (I Like It)” by KC and the Sunshine Band. Unfortunately, fans don’t think this performance can save S’more.

Who is S’more? Fans think they know the identity of the singer

Fans feel confident they know who sings under the S’more mask. According to The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers, S’more is likely boy band member Ashley Parker Angel. Angel is known as a member of O-Town, and he had a brief solo career.

“Just like this many-layered dessert forged in fire, my life has been all about blazing my own trail,” S’more says in his clue package video. “I started out on a rocket to fame, a journey from obscurity to major heartthrob status in a matter of weeks. Millions cheered me on step by step as I became a household name.”

He noted he “traveled the land near and far” with other famous folks. And just when he thought his career was over, he was “still hungry for a new journey,” bringing him to The Masked Singer.

“As a longtime O-Town fan, I am 100% certain that this is Ashley Parker Angel,” a fan commented on the YouTube clip. “Every single clue fits down to the ones only diehards would get- when the package opens he’s standing in a Redwood forest, and Ashley is from Redding, California, in the Redwoods.”

I Wanna Rock Night airs next week

If The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers prove correct, then Ashley Parker Angel will be unmasked during Disco Night on Nov. 29, 2023. Fans will see the Group B singers compete in I Wanna Rock Night the following week.

The remaining Group B singers include Tiki, Husky, and the Wild Card, Sea Queen. Fans feel confident about who’s singing beneath the Tiki and Husky mask, but Sea Queen remains more of a mystery.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

