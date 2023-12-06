'The Masked Singer' Season 10 is here with I Wanna Rock Night, and 3 masks hit the stage. Here's who likely heads home next, according to fan speculation.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with I Wanna Rock Night on Dec. 6, 2023, and fans can’t wait to see the next three singers take the stage. Husky, Tiki, and Sea Queen will sing ’80s hits that they’re hoping viewers and the judges will love. So, who goes home? According to The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers, fans are confident that these singers are unmasked.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding I Wanna Rock Night.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who’s unmasked on I Wanna Rock Night?

The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with I Wanna Rock Night on Dec. 6, 2023. Husky, Tiki, and Sea Queen will sing their favorite rock ‘n’ roll songs while the judges determine who’s singing under which mask. Bret Michaels takes the stage as a special guest singer, enhancing the night for rock lovers. The preview also notes there will be “two incredible unmaskings” — though, of course, one of the singers could be saved.

So, who heads home? Fans think Husky is the first eliminated singer during I Wanna Rock Night. While the judges saved a singer from Group A during the previous week, it seems likely that either Tiki or Sea Queen will be eliminated second. Fans think Sea Queen will move forward and Tiki will be unmasked.

“Tiki is confirmed to be in the Battle Royale for this episode,” a fan on Reddit wrote. Unfortunately, this means Tiki likely loses. Of course, Tiki could win, leaving Sea Queen unmasked. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Who’s singing under the Husky and Tiki masks?

Husky in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Michael Becker/Fox

If The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers regarding I Wanna Rock Night prove correct, fans will see who sings under the Husky and Tiki masks. Fans think they know exactly who’s under both masks.

So, who’s Husky? Many viewers are convinced it’s Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, aka Ginuwine. He’s an American R&B singer and songwriter and rose to fame in the ’90s.

“When I first hit the scene, I had a strange effect on the female species,” Husky’s earlier clue package states. “Every time I got on stage, they showered me with love — and sometimes, their under things. Despite the positive attention, I was totally loyal — a family dog.”

Fans feel confident that they know who sings as Tiki, too. Many viewers think Sebastian Bach hits the stage as Tiki this season. Bach is known as the Skid Row frontman from 1987 to 1996.

“From as far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a rock star,” he stated during one of his clue packages. “As a kid, I knew I had the pipes. So, when my dream came true, it made perfect sense. I got to sell millions of records, travel the world, and party with some of music’s biggest names. But I was a stiff drink with a loose mouth, and I got myself in a lot of trouble.”

Who sings during Soundtrack of My Life Night?

After The Masked Singer Season 10 pushes one singer forward during I Wanna Rock Night, fans will see the final group of singers compete during Soundtrack of My Life Night. The Group C singers ready to compete are Candelabra, Donut, and Anteater.

Fans also get a special Holiday Sing-Along episode before the Group C singers hit the stage. The Holiday Sing-Along airs on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

