Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 is finally here. And fans can’t wait to see which celebrities sing under the new masks. This season is slated to be bigger and better than ever, marking a milestone for the series. Unfortunately, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike continues to impact TV shows — but The Masked Singer won’t feel this impact.

The SAG-AFTRA strike reportedly won’t impact ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 celebrity cast

The Masked Singer Season 10 marks a significant milestone for the series. Fox plans to celebrate that milestone with the show’s biggest season yet. “In honor of its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath!” the promo claims, according to Variety. “The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon alongside fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The season will feature the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

Past celebrities to appear on The Masked Singer include Kirstie Alley, Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, and William Shatner. And fans feared that season 10 might lack big-named celebrities due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Early reports noted it was unclear whether reality shows like The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars would feel the impact of the writers and actors striking. These shows typically include actors as cast members and as judges.

So, why isn’t The Masked Singer Season 10 affected? The SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (better known as the Network Code) applies to the reality series. Shows covered by this code aren’t affected by the strike. The code doesn’t expire until June 30, 2024.

As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, “Reality stars can be part of SAG-AFTRA under the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, which is distinct from the film and TV collective bargaining agreement that had been the focus of negotiations between the union and the AMPTP.”

Early previews show 5 new masks

The Masked Singer Season 10 is moving forward with or without the strike. While fans don’t know which celebrities they may see hitting the stage, Fox revealed five new masks in the season’s first promo.

The five new masks seen in the promo include a hibiscus, a donut, an anteater, a s’more, and a hawk. The promo also hints at a new twist called “the rumble,” though it’s unclear what this could mean for the new season.

The premiere episode that aired on Sept. 10, 2023, also introduced the “Anonymouse” mask. Fox hyped up “Anonymouse” as “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.” After the premiere, fans had to wait a few more weeks to tune into the series in earnest, as it continued on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

