‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is California Roll? Predictions State It’s This Group

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is well underway, and fans can’t wait to see what other musical guests hit the stage in costume. Thus far this season, viewers have seen Rock Lobster, Gnome, Mustang, and plenty of others — and a few of the guests brought the judges to tears. Here are fan predictions regarding California Roll, the group of five who enter The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 3.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 3 brings new guests in for New York Night

Viewers are excited for New York Night on The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 3. “The competition takes a bite out of the Big Apple,” the preview states. The preview also shows a performer dressed in a polar bear costume, and another performer dancing as the Statue of Liberty. Episode 3 brings two brand-new performances to the stage.

The preview also notes that the episode contains the “first save of the season.” This season, the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — can “save” a contestant by preventing them from being unmasked with the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. Additionally, the season features surprise double eliminations and unmaskings, keeping viewers and panelists on their toes.

Robin Thicke spoke to Good Day Atlanta about the new save option. “Well I did I saved someone,” he said. “I can’t say who, of course. I saved someone this season. It feels good. You give them one more chance, you give them some redemption, you give them another shot at the title. It’s a fun new inclusion to the show.”

Who is California Roll? Fans think it’s this group of 5

California Roll isn’t just one person — it’s a group. The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 3 preview shows Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg commenting on how California Roll “is a whole band.” Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit believe California Roll is Pentatonix.

“I’m sure California Rolls is a quintet and if it is my first impression guess will be Pentatonix, just a first guess,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“That is the obvious choice, but we’ll see,” another fan wrote. “I’m mostly wondering if they will be doing acapella or just normal singing.”

“I’m like 99% sure it’ll be Pentatonix, but there’s that 1% doubt in me that’ll depend on the gender composition,” yet another fan added.

Other fans aren’t so sure California Roll is Pentatonix. “You never know, sometimes some contestants wear female costumes to fool with the audience,” a fan wrote. “I bet you that California Roll is an all-gender group.”

Debbie Gibson, who was revealed as Night Owl, guesses who’s behind Medusa

Fans must wait to see who California Roll is in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 3. And they’re also anxious to see who’s behind Medusa. It was revealed that Night Owl was American singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, and she was defeated during a head-to-head battle against Medusa on ABBA night. After Gibson was unmasked, she spoke to Entertainment Weekly about who she thinks Medusa could be.

“One of my initial guesses was Janelle Monáe because something about her elegance and the avant-garde nature of her voice,” Gibson said. “But then here’s what happened when I watched it the other night. Now, I’m completely stumped ….”

Gibson said Medusa’s version of “Dancing Queen” threw her off. “And they were a little more in the R&B, even older soul singers were coming to mind,” she added. “But then when I saw the first episode, she had that, like, super modern Kate McRae-like enunciation in the verses. … So, whoever it is, is very crafty, because I think she’s purposely throwing us and sending everybody in different directions ….”

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

