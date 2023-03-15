‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Fairy? It’s Likely This ‘American Idol’ Winner

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is in full swing, and Sesame Street Night airs on March 15, 2023. Two new masks take the stage to show off their singing chops and hope to move on to the next round. Previews show Fairy has serious pipes, and many fans think it’s a past American Idol winner. Here’s who it could be.

Who is Fairy in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9? Fans think it could be Jordin Sparks

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5 introduces Fairy and Jackalope to the stage for Sesame Street Night. The previews for the episode show Sesame Street favorites, like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and Elmo, all make an appearance alongside the new masks. The voiceover in the preview also states that the costumes have “voices bigger than Big Bird,” so there’s a good chance fans will see fantastic singers in this episode.

Fairy is one of the masked singers to hit the stage in episode 5. So, who is Fairy? A short clip from the preview shows her singing “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt, and fans on Instagram suspect she could be American Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks.

Sparks was 17 when she won American Idol in 2007, making her the youngest winner in the show’s history. She went on to record multiple successful albums and dive into Broadway productions. Sparks appeared on The Masked Singer in 2021 as Exotic Bird and placed fifth.

Host Ken Jeong thinks Fairy could be Angelina Jolie

While many fans think The Masked Singer Season 9 contestant Fairy is Jordin Sparks, host Ken Jeong has a completely different guess. He believes Fairy could be actor Angelina Jolie.

“The fairy is Angelina Jolie, and I’ll tell you why,” he announces confidently after shutting down Jenny McCarthy’s guess. “Panther in the clues, that represents all of the exotic jungles she was in in Lara Croft:Tomb Raider.”

None of the other hosts believe Jeong’s guess. Then, Oscar the Grouch appears. “Don’t feel so bad,” Oscar tells Jeong. “I want you to know that your guesses are always my favorite. They get the audience booing and there’s no sweeter sound!”

“You tell me where the after party is, son, and I’ll meet you there,” Jeong threatens the puppet.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Fans don’t know whether they’ll find out who Fairy is in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5. So far this season, several surprising celebrities have taken the stage.

Episode 4 revealed Michael Bolton was under the Wolf mask during DC Superheroes Night. Before that, Grandmaster Flash was Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson was Night Owl, Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster, Sara Evans was Mustang, and Dick Van Dyke was Gnome.

Fans still want to know who sings behind the Medusa mask. And Jenny McCarthy saved Gargoyle in episode 4. Gargoyle and Squirrel’s identities (among others) remain a secret heading into episode 5.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

