‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Fairy’s Identity Has Likely Been Spoiled by Nick Cannon

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6 brings Country Night to the stage. The judges will see two new masks — Axolotl and Macaw — hit the stage, and they’ll also see Fairy revisit with another song. Fans think they know who Fairy is thanks to a clue Nick Cannon spilled in a teaser. Here’s what the host said.

[Spoiler alert: Possible spoilers ahead regarding The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6.]

Fairy in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Country Night brings 2 new masks to face Fairy

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6 is all about country. According to the plot synopsis, “Three celebrities perform their favorite country songs; two are unmasked, but only one singer advances straight to the quarterfinals.” Viewers are anxious to hear Axolotl and Macaw sing, as they’re the newest additions to the season.

A teaser on Twitter shows Macaw wowing the judges with their rendition of “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw. All three judges rose from their seats to sing along, and Nicole Scherzinger commented on how amazing the performance was.

As for Axolotl, fans are starting to develop their guesses for the “cutest mask” yet. NFL star Robert Woods will give viewers and the judges more clues in the episode as to who’s behind the Axolotl mask.

Fans still don’t know who’s behind the Fairy mask. Fairy was introduced in episode 5 and will return to compete against the newcomers in episode 6.

Who is Fairy? Fans think Nick Cannon gave it away in ‘The Masked Singer’ teaser

The Masked Singer Season 9 judges think they know who Fairy is. Jenny McCarthy already guessed Tracee Ellis Ross from Blackish, and Robin Thicke guessed Rashida Jones. But Nick Cannon might’ve given the biggest clue yet.

A teaser for Country Night shows an unmasking happening — and it appears to be Fairy who’s unmasked. “This is family right here,” Cannon remarks at the reveal. “You had me!”

Fans on Reddit think Fairy is Holly Robinson Peete. “Fairy will be unmasked because Nick mentioned in the promo that someone is close as family to him who is probably Holly R. Peete,” a Reddit user wrote.

Other clues from Sesame Street Week align with this theory as well. “Now the popular guess for Fairy is Holly Robinson Peete and her father was a Sesame Street cast member,” another Reddit user mentioned.

“I think this is Holly Robinson Peete,” yet another fan wrote. “The police badge ties to 21 Jump Street, her dad was the original Gordon on Sesame Street, she portrayed Diana Ross in The Jacksons series (she sang ‘Endless Love’).”

Ken Jeong thinks the singer is Jennifer Aniston

Obsessed with all 3️⃣ of these new masks! ? Which one is your fave? ? pic.twitter.com/Hjn3xEpU0i — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 22, 2023

While fans seem confident in their guess that Fairy is Holly Robinson Peete in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6, Ken Jeong has other ideas. Jeong originally thought Fairy was Angelina Jolie, but he’s going back on his original guess. Now, a new clip from The Wrap posted by Yahoo shows Jeong guessing it’s Jennifer Aniston under the Fairy mask.

“I know last week, I guessed Angelina Jolie to a chorus of boos,” Jeong noted. “Note taken, so I’m going to make it more realistic tonight. This is Jennifer Aniston, and I’ll tell you why.”

Nick Cannon and the rest of the judges laughed at Jeong’s guess. But he stayed firm in his belief. “Let me finish,” he continued. “Don’t boo. I just said not to boo. Twenty-one was a clue. This is a fact, look it up. In 1990, she was 21 years old, and started in the Ferris Bueller reboot.”

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

