‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Finale: Medusa’s Identity Confirmed as [SPOILER]

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 finale is here, and fans finally get to see who’s been singing behind the Medusa mask. Medusa’s been performing since the start of the competition, and she made it all the way to the finale thanks to her fantastic singing chops. So, who is Medusa? Here’s her identity.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

Medusa in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

Who is Medusa? Her identity’s finally confirmed in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale

Given all of the clues, The Masked Singer Season 9 finale singer Medusa has to be British singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs.

Medusa’s been singing since week 1 of the season. “I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me!” her week 1 clue video stated. “But fitting in was never something I really worried about because I knew early on I was born to stand out.” A clue within the video shows Buckingham Palace. Medusa also says in the video that she had ties to the Super Bowl in the past.

During week 2, new clues arrived for Medusa. Buckingham Palace appeared once more, and the new clues were images of chest pieces, colorful palm trees, and a heart tattoo. A picture of Coldplay’s Chris Martin also appeared.

Week 3 clues once again included Chris Martin — and fans of Briggs know she was on the road with Coldplay in the past. Another clue showed Medusa petting Duff Goldman’s The Masked Singer Season 7 McTerrier mask, and she talked about growing up singing with her father. After she sang in week 3, a wire sculpture of a bridge appeared as a final clue.

More clues emerged in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 10. Medusa revealed a tarot card with piano keys that took the shape of a snake and another tarot card with a dragon that burned.

During the Battle of the Saved, Medusa revealed a pivotal clue that had to do with her name. Along with the sign “Alias,” she said, “Here I’m known as Medusa, and at home I’m known by my name. But to the world, I go by something completely different.” Bishop Briggs’ real name is Sarah Grace McLaughlin.

The quarterfinals gave another super clue for Medusa — and it was the word “Mom,” where she elaborated on how much she loves motherhood. She also described a “devastating loss” in her life.

Finally, during the semifinals, Medusa elaborated on the loss that shaped her life. “In 2020, I lost her. She was really young, and it was really sudden,” she stated. “She and my son are a big part of my soul and my spirit,” Medusa continued while holding a baby bottle in front of a crib. Then, a photo of singer Sarah McLachlan was shown, which likely served as a nod to Bishop Briggs’ real name.

Bishop Briggs talked publicly about her sister’s death

Many of Medusa’s clues leading up to The Masked Singer Season 9 finale pertained to loss, which likely references Bishop Briggs’ sister. Her sister, Kate McLaughlin, died of ovarian cancer in 2021 at the age of 30. She spoke about how her sister’s death influenced her new music at the time.

“I think writing has been a consistent thing in my world, but I did take time to be present with my sister, for sure,” she shared with Forbes in April 2022. “[So] I do have a body of work that feels as though it’s coming together. There were songs that were written about completely different situations that I can now connect to in a totally different way.”

Briggs posted to Instagram about her grief in February 2023. “I hate that I feel like I’m being consistently bombarded with all kinds of memories and smells and feelings that surround her passing when she led such a full life. We led such a full life together,” she wrote. “The most complex feeling when I first got pregnant was this idea that I wouldn’t be raising my child with my sister.”

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

The Masked Singer Season 9 had numerous stars take the stage. Here’s the complete list of everyone unmasked, aside from Medusa:

Macaw — David Archuleta

California Roll — Pentatonix

UFO — Olivia Culpo

Mantis — Lou Diamond Phillips

Gargoyle — Keenan Allen

Dandelion — Alicia Witt

Lamp — Melissa Joan Hart

Doll — Dee Snider

Moose — George Wendt

Scorpio — Christine Quinn

Axolotl — Alexis Bliss

Fairy — Holly Robinson Peete

Squirrel — Malin Akerman

Jackalope — Lele Pons

Wolf — Michael Bolton

Polar Bear — Grandmaster Flash

Night Owl — Debbie Gibson

Rock Lobster — Howie Mandel

Mustang — Sara Evans

Gnome — Dick Van Dyke

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

