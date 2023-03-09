‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Gargoyle? Fans Think It’s a Modern Pop Star

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is heating up. So far this season, viewers have seen shocking unmaskings and surprising saves from the judges. Now, it’s time for DC Superheroes Night, and fans are eager to see who’s beneath the Gargoyle getup. So, who is Gargoyle in The Masked Singer? Here are the best guesses so far.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 features Gargogyle on DC Superheroes Night

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 is DC Superheroes Night, and fans get to see three new masked singers take the stage. Gargogyle, Squirrel, and Wolf will duke it out to see who continues to the next round.

“Gargoyle, you stole my heart,” Nicole Scherzinger says in the preview for the episode, which likely means whoever’s under the Gargoyle mask is a talented singer. “It’s been awhile since I’ve had a crush on the show.”

The preview also says there’s a “surprise twist ending” at the end of the episode.

In episode 3, fans saw Medusa return to take on New York night, and the compliments she received brought her to tears beneath her mask. The episode revealed who the Polar Bear was (Grandmaster Flash), putting Medusa head-to-head with California Roll. Ultimately, California Roll won the Battle Royale, advancing the quintet to the quarterfinals. This meant Medusa would be unmasked, but Nicole rang the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell to keep Medusa safe for another round.

Who is Gargoyle? Fans have a variety of predictions based on the teaser

?? #TheMaskedSinger is back with an all new episode TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV ? @MaskedSingerFOX Hit the link to vote for your favorite performances, play games, & stay up to date with the season! https://t.co/tuHaIkAGazpic.twitter.com/sIq2vsUFi3 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 8, 2023

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 introduces Gargoyle to the mix. “He’s tough as steel and strong as nails — meet #GargoyleMask!” The Masked Singer Instagram wrote. Some fans think Gargoyle’s appearance and description could mean a heavy metal singer will take the stage. But the teaser shows the man under Gargoyle has a softer voice.

Fans on Reddit are divided regarding who could be under the mask.

“I think it’s David Archuleta possibly,” a fan on Reddit wrote. Archuleta became a household pop name after American Idol.

Other fans think it could possibly be Ne-Yo.

“Wow, he’s amazing! Kinda sounds like Ne-Yo but [I don’t know],” a fan wrote.

“I thought same,” another fan said of the Ne-Yo guess. “Wasn’t he on the UK version recently? So he’s familiar with the show, so it would make sense.”

Other popular guesses on Reddit include Jay Sean or Taio Cruz. On Instagram, many fans are guessing Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes, or Marques Houston.

“Nick Jonas or somebody from One Direction are my final answers,” a fan said.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 so far?

Ready to meet your newest masks? ? Do a deep dive on these four ahead of tonight's @DCComics Super Hero Night episode of #TheMaskedSinger! ? The action starts at 8/7c on @FOXTV. ? #GargoyleMask #WolfMask #SquirrelMask pic.twitter.com/2CPYMYL733 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 9, 2023

Fans might discover who Gargoyle is in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4. But if Gargoyle moves forward, viewers will have to wait.

With that said, there have already been several shocking celebrity reveals. Episode 3 revealed Grandmaster Flash sang as Polar Bear. Before that, Debbie Gibson was Night Owl, Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster, Sara Evans was Mustang, and Dick Van Dyke was Gnome.

Aside from Gargoyle, fans might also see who’s behind Squirrel and Wolf. While there aren’t many guesses regarding Squirrel, eagle-eyed viewers think Wolf could be Grammy-winning artist Michael Bolton.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

