‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Jackalope? Fans Suspected a ‘Legendary Diva’

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5 is here, and two new masked singers take the stage for Sesame Street Night. Fans are curious to see who’s behind the Fairy and Jackalope masks and have several guesses for both stars. So, who’s Jackalope in The Masked Singer? Here’s why some fans think it’s a “legendary diva” or a dancer.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5 spoilers ahead for Jackalope.]

Jackalope in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

Who is Jackalope in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9? Fans guess a dancer or a diva

It’s Sesame Street Night in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5, and Jackalope and Fairy duke it out to see who moves on and who’s unmasked. The episode includes special guest appearances from Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and other iconic Sesame Street characters. Additionally, fans can expect to see singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles as a guest panelist. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin also shows up to surprise his younger brother.

As for the Masked Singer contestants, fans had their guesses regarding Jackalope. The teaser posted to Twitter reveals Jackalope knows how to dance, leaving fans to assume she’s a choreographer or someone in the dance world. Some fans on Instagram believe she’s a “legendary diva,” like Paula Abdul.

“This is giving me a dancer vibe but also maybe drag queen vibes,” a fan wrote.

“Julianne Hough, maybe?” another fan guessed.

Other guesses include Shakira or Suzanne Somers.

Jackalope was unmasked at the end of the episode and revealed to be Venezuelan-American YouTuber Lele Pons.

Jackalope loses in the Battle Royale

#JackalopeMask has got moves! ?? Will you be rooting for them tonight? ? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ttxpnAeQOh — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 15, 2023

Jackalope is a fun and energetic addition to The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5. But fans suspected she doesn’t go far. An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit posted a screenshot of a teaser that appeared to show Fairy competing in the Battle Royale, which pointed to Jackalope getting unmasked.

“I hope Jackalope is the second one in the Battle Royale, although I like Squirrel,” a fan explained. “I just hope Jackalope is a great singer because she has such a cool costume [in my opinion], although Fairy will most likely win.”

Fans have a few ideas about who Fairy could be. And a clip from the episode shows Ken Jeong guessing that Fairy is Angelina Jolie, though the rest of the judges disagree with his guess. Fairy has an excellent singing voice from what fans can tell in the clip for the episode, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Fairy move on over Jackalope.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Fans will likely find out who either Jackalope or Fairy are by the end of The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5. So far, the show featured Michael Bolton as Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang, and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome. Squirrel, Gargoyle, and Medusa are a few singers who remain masked.

Squirrel returns to the stage during Sesame Street Night, and fans have their guesses. The Sun reveals Twitter fans think Kaley Cuoco, Cameron Diaz, or Demi Moore might be singing behind the mask. Viewers will have to wait and see.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

