‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Macaw and Axolotl’s Short Heights Give Clue to Identities

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 carries on with two new masks — Macaw and Axolotl. The two singers will hit the stage for Country Night, and fans can’t wait to see whether one removes their mask in episode 6. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Macaw and Axolotl appear relatively short, too, which could help give away their identities.

Macaw and Axolotl star hit the stage in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 6

Axolotl in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox Image Collection/Getty Images

It’s Country Night on The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6, and fans will see Macaw and Axolotl go head to head after singing country hits. “Three celebrities perform their favorite country songs; two are unmasked, but only one singer advances straight to the quarterfinals,” the synopsis reads. Additionally, three guest stars join the judges. Country music star Deana Carter, comedian Bill Engvall, and NFL star Robert Woods deliver clues for Macaw, Axolotl, and Fairy, Variety reports.

It looks like both Macaw and Axolotl excite the judges. According to a promo posted to Twitter, Nicole Scherzinger says, “I have a new favorite!” in response to the Macaw’s performance. And Axolotl is referred to as “the gosh-darn cutest costume yet.”

One of the evening’s unmaskings completely fools the judges, too. The preview shows the judges shocked by who’s under one of the masks. “This is family right here,” host Nick Cannon says. “You had me.”

Macaw and Axolotl appear to be relatively short in height

The Masked Singer Season 9 viewers are already giving their best guesses for Macaw and Axolotl. And some fans noticed the heights of the two performers may also give a clue regarding their identities.

“Macaw and axolotl are tiny … not even 5 foot 3 inches,” a fan on Reddit wrote. The fan included several screenshots of the singers that showed their heights compared to Nick Cannon’s.

Given this information, fans have some ideas.

“I’m willing to bet either of them is Kristin Chenoweth,” a viewer commented. “She can sing country, she had a whole album of the sort in 2011, which makes her a fitting choice for Country Night.” Chenoweth is just 4 foot 11 inches tall. Macaw has a male voice, which means Chenoweth makes a good guess for Axolotl.

Some fans on Reddit think Macaw could be David Archuleta. Archuleta is just 5 foot 5 inches tall. “Seeing how tiny this competitor is … and the tone of that voice , this sounds like ex-American idol contestant David Archuleta,” they wrote.

As for Axolotl, if it’s not Chenoweth, it could be Kevin Hart, according to viewers on Reddit. Hart is just 5 foot 2 inches tall. “I’ma go with Kevin Hart cause why not?” another Reddit user added. “The dude’s short, it’s a funny costume choice, plus Kevin Hart singing country would be priceless.”

Who’s been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 so far?

Obsessed with all 3️⃣ of these new masks! ? Which one is your fave? ? pic.twitter.com/Hjn3xEpU0i — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 22, 2023

Fans will see who’s beneath the Axolotl or Macaw mask inThe Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 6. Last week, it was revealed that social media star Lele Pons was beneath the Jackalope mask, and Malin Akerman wore the Squirrel mask.

In week 4, Michael Bolton was the Wolf. Week 3 showed DJ Grandmaster Flash as the Polar Bear. Week 2 showed America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster and Debbie Gibson as Night Owl. And the first week showed Dick Van Dyke as the Gnome and Sara Evans as the Mustang.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

