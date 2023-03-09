‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Wolf? It’s Likely This Grammy-Winning Singer

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 brings three new masks to the stage. Last week, Medusa barely made it out alive after singing head-to-head against California Roll. Now, fans want to know the identity of the new singers — and they think they know who sings under the Wolf suit. So, who is The Masked Singer contestant under the Wolf mask? Here’s the best prediction.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead.]

3 new masked performers hit the stage in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 4

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 is DC Superheroes Night. “Grab your tights and cape and let’s get to it!” Nick Cannon announces in the teaser for the episode.

The teaser then shows the three new costumes — Gargoyle, Squirrel, and Wolf. Out of all the new costumes, it looks like Nicole Scherzinger has a new favorite. “Gargoyle, you stole my heart,” she tells him after his performance. “It’s been awhile since I had a crush on this show.”

The teaser also stated a “surprise twist ending,” which likely concerns who moves forward. Fans on Reddit already deduced who moves on after the DC superheroes episode and who gets unmasked. They believe Gargoyle gets saved, Squirrel moves forward, and Wolf gets unmasked.

Process of elimination — Squirrel advances to Sesame Street episode (pic is proof),” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Then, Nicole says, ‘I haven’t had a crush in a few seasons’ while Gargoyle is on stage (saved by Jenny).”

Who is Wolf? Fans think it’s Michael Bolton

I’m excited to announce my new single "Spark of Light" is out tomorrow, March 8th! Thank you for being so patient as I know this music is a long time coming. I hope you’ll find it worth the wait!! #SparkOfLight pic.twitter.com/cH4Be9yR9F — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) March 7, 2023

So, who is Wolf in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4? Fans are convinced that the clues given by the show mean Michael Bolton sings beneath the costume.

The clues posted on the show’s Instagram are a microphone, a lightning bolt, and sparks. Recently, Bolton posted about his new single, “Spark of Light.” The single releases on the same day episode 4 airs.

“I’m excited to announce my new single, ‘Spark of Light,’ is out tomorrow, March 8!” the Grammy-award-winning singer tweeted. “Thank you for being so patient as I know this music is a long time coming. I hope you’ll find it worth the wait!!”

Bolton has been on The Masked Singer in the past, which points to a higher likelihood of him coming back on the show for season 9. Some viewers didn’t find him impressive the first time around. Additionally, fans on Reddit think he’s the one who will be unmasked in episode 4.

“He’s not that good of a singer,” a fan wrote. “When he did his duet with skunk he sounded and even more looked like he didn’t want anything to do with it or be there. I hope he actually sounds good if it’s him. If not, then we will see?”

Who has been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Ready to meet your newest masks? ? Do a deep dive on these four ahead of tonight's @DCComics Super Hero Night episode of #TheMaskedSinger! ? The action starts at 8/7c on @FOXTV. ? #GargoyleMask #WolfMask #SquirrelMask pic.twitter.com/2CPYMYL733 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 9, 2023

So, who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer Season 9?

Episode 3 revealed Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, and California Roll and Medusa moved forward. While California Roll won the head-to-head battle, Nicole saved Medusa from unmasking.

Before that, Debbie Gibson was Night Owl, Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster, Sara Evans was Mustang, and Dick Van Dyke was Gnome.

According to fans, The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 will show who’s under the Wolf suit, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

