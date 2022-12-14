The Monkees’ Davy Jones Bought His Dad a House and He Refused to Move in at 1st

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ Davy Jones revealed what he thought about his dad, Harry Jones.

Davy said Harry had a sense of humor.

Davy said his father did not want to move into the house he bought him.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones with his father, Harry Jones | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The Monkees‘ Davy Jones had a handful of goals for his life. In addition to achieving them, he bought a house for his father. The “Daydream Believer” singer explained why his dad initially did not want to move into the home.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones discussed the way his father, Harry Jones, gave advice

In his 1987 book They Made a Monkee Out of Me: The Only Authorized Story, Jones said he was from Manchester, England. Some of the earliest parts of the book include his memories of his father, Harry Jones. Harry was an intelligent man with a down-to-earth sense of humor. Davy said he had that sense of humor because he was from the North of England.

Davy said Harry gave his son “a feeling of strength and security.” The singer felt his father said his father could dispense advice without making it feel like medicine.

The Monkee followed advice his father gave him about buying a house

During a 2009 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Davy discussed his childhood goals. “My goals as a kid were to walk on a tightrope, run the marathon (I did London in 1985), ride on a camel and be in showbusiness,” he said. “My dad told me I needed to get a job, then a savings account and, when I got that savings account, I would get credentials and buy my own house.”

Subsequently, he discussed buying his father a house. “When I bought my dad a house in Manchester in 1967 for £3,700, he said he was not moving out of his terrace,” he said. “He did not want to have a mortgage. I told him I was paying for it all. That is all he ever wanted — stability, his house and car paid for. Nothing was bought on the never never.”

What Davy Jones thought about his father and his career

In the same interview, Jones said he was very grateful for his career. “I am so blessed,” he said. “The world is in a horrendous state of economic, social and moral decay at this particular point and I hope we can just let people forget their troubles for a while.”

Looking back on his career in They Made a Monkee Out of Me: The Only Authorized Story, Davy lovingly dedicated the book to his father as well as his fans.

The “Valleri” singer got what he wanted out of life and he was able to help his father.