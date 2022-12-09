The Monkees’ Davy Jones Predicted He’d Never Get in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The Monkees‘ Davy Jones revealed his attitude toward fame. He said he knew he’d never enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Subsequently, one of The Monkees’ managers explained why the group belonged in the hall.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones shared an anecdote about Julia Roberts

During a 1992 interview with People, Jones discussed an anecdote about Julia Roberts. “It’s interesting how people react to celebrities,” he said. “One guy who asked for my autograph told me he’d vowed he would never talk to another celebrity because Julia Roberts had said no when he asked for hers.

“I said, ‘Maybe she had a bad day. Maybe she had other things on her mind. Maybe she didn’t want to be Julia Roberts that day,'” he said.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones liked being famous even if he never entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Subsequently, Jones gave fans insight into his attitude about his own celebrity status. “I’m not as wealthy as some entertainers, but I work hard, and I think the best is yet to come,” he said. “I know I’m never going to make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but maybe there’s something else for me in show business.

“I’ve been given a talent — however big or little — that has given me many opportunities,” he added. “I’ve got to try to use it the best way I can. A lot of people go days without having someone hug them or shake their hand. I get that all the time.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | George Rose / Contributor

1 of the group’s managers discussed why they deserved to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The group still isn’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Andrew Sandoval wrote the book The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the ’60s TV Pop Sensation. He also served as the band’s manager. During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, he was asked to explain why the Prefab Four deserved to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sandoval said the band paid their dues. He also felt The Monkees “canonized” a number of important songwriters who worked for them, including Harry Nilsson, Neil Sedaka, Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, Carole King, and Gerry Goffin.

In addition, Sandoval said The Monkees entering the Hall of Fame wouldn’t be about the group itself. Instead, it would be about acknowledging the group’s impact on music. Sandoval noted The Monkees inspired many people to become musicians.

Jones didn’t care about getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but Sandoval felt an induction was about more than just the band.

